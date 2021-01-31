Tommy's Country Ham House to close, and with it a rich history of high stakes politics

GREENVILLE — There will have to be a new meat-and-three proving ground for presidential candidates looking to show they know everyday voters.

Tommy's Country Ham House will close this spring after nearly four decades of serving country food and — some way, some how — playing a traditional part in Southern politics on a national scale.

Owner Tommy Stevenson announced via news release Sunday evening that he will retire and close the restaurant.

The building on Rutherford Street will be bought by a Charleston-based restaurant group and make way for a new dining concept this time next year.

Stevenson said in the release that closing "has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made." He will turn 80 this year and said he wants to spend more time with children and grandchildren.

"None of us are guaranteed tomorrow," he said, "so I felt now was the time to retire, relax a bit and do some of the things I’ve not been able to do.”

The restaurant has been at its nondescript, brick location on Rutherford since 1997 after it moved from Buncombe Road, where Stevenson bought the Country Ham House in 1985.

Dating back as far back as U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, the national media recognized the restaurant as a necessary regular stop for high-level politicians to be seen connecting with the average voter.

Stevenson long proclaimed he welcomed both Republicans and Democrats, and both came — without the owner's endorsement either way. But mostly, it was a setting for anyone wanting to show Upstate voters their conservative roots leading up to South Carolina's "First in the South" primary.

Former President Donald Trump visited in 2016.

In 2000, former President George W. Bush, while campaigning at the restaurant, was greeted with a pile of horse manure courtesy of PETA protesters.

Republican candidates Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich locked in a fierce primary battle in 2012 played a game of chicken there, with both scheduling a meet-and-greet at the same time. Ultimately, the two missed each other by moments.

During the course of 36 years, Stevenson would begin his day at 4 a.m., cutting his own ground beef, pork chops and cube steak.

It is unclear the exact date the restaurant will close but Stevenson encouraged friends and customers to stop by so he can thank them.