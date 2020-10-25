You are the owner of this article.
Title game set: Greenville Triumph host Union Omaha for USL League One championship

Greenville Triumph practice
The Greenville Triumph, shown here practicing at Bob Jones University, will host Union Omaha in the USL League One championship game on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

 By Ryan Gilchrest rgilchrest@postandcourier.com

The wait is over.

The Greenville Triumph, which for all practical purposes has known for two weeks it would host the USL League One championship game, finally has an opponent.

Union Omaha defeated Inter Miami II 1-0 on Saturday. That, combined with Richmond's home loss to Chattanooga, locked up second place and capped a late season surge that saw the club go 4-0-1 in its final five games.

One win in that five-game run was a 2-1 victory in Greenville, the Triumph's only home loss this season.

The championship game will be played Friday at 8 p.m. at Legacy Early College Field. Tickets are available at greenvilletriumph.com.

Follow Ryan Gilchrest on Twitter at @ryangilchrest.

