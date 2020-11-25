Through farm and forest: Neighbors balk at proposed gas line in northern Greenville County

When Brooks Smith and her husband bought 18 acres in rural Travelers Rest and built their new home, they named it Hidden Creek Farm. They planned to start an organic farm on the property and Beaverdam Creek bubbles along a forested basin at the back of their property.

Then, this fall, they received a certified letter in the mail. Piedmont Natural Gas wanted to survey their property for a potential gas line.

If the company’s plan proceeds it could use eminent domain to purchase the land needed, cutting a swath 50 to 75 feet wide through farms and forests in a rural and ecologically sensitive stretch of northern Greenville County.

And if the line goes where Smith believes it would, their land’s name would take on a measure of irony.

Their creek would no longer be hidden.

Smith doesn’t yet know for sure where the proposed line might go. Within days of receiving letters from Piedmont Natural Gas informing them that a company would come to survey their property, Smith and several neighbors informed the surveyors that they didn’t have their permission to come on their land.

Within a few more days neighbors up and down Beaverdam Creek began to organize. They started an Instagram page. Placed signs in yards. Called elected officials. Three television stations did reports. The Smiths and several neighbors hired a lawyer.

Duke Energy, which now owns Piedmont, says it doesn’t yet know where the new natural gas line will go, only that it is needed to strengthen its overall reliability in the area. In a fact sheet, the company said it expects the line to service up to 4,500 new customers in the area. It said the new line is in response to growth both in the city of Greenville and in the northern part of the county.

It also mentions the North Greenville University, a potential customer, and Furman University, an existing customer, would benefit from more reliable gas delivery.

But environmental groups, including Upstate Forever, say the capacity the line would add is far above what is needed, that it goes against Duke Energy’s own initiative to transition to renewable energy sources, and that the company risks endangering rare plants and a fragile ecosystem at the headwaters of the Enoree River.

Piedmont Natural Gas wants to extend a line roughly 10 miles, from Taylors to Travelers Rest, to connect its existing infrastructure in response to growth in the area, according to Duke Energy documents.

The company wants to build a high pressure eight-inch steel transmission line. It already has a two-inch distribution line that runs along U.S. 25 to Travelers Rest. The amount of gas used on that distribution line has increased 21 percent in the past two years, the company said.

“There is currently not enough pressure to reliably serve our customers in the area due to recent increases in demand,” said Jennifer Sharpe, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

The company wants to survey the land to determine its best path. It would then need to acquire right-of-way from landowners. Piedmont wants construction of the line to be finished by Oct. 31, 2022.

So far it has contacted landowners individually but plans to have a public meeting before the end of the year, Sharpe said.

Improvement vs. impact

Frank Holleman, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said Duke Energy would have to go to the state Public Utilities Commission to seek recovery costs to build the project. He said that’s the way utilities make money on these projects because it guarantees a rate of return.

Holleman said the company would have to seek authorization to use eminent domain for land in which owners don’t agree to sell. The need for the project could be challenged at that time, he said. Piedmont Natural Gas would also need to obtain the environmental permits through the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Holleman said he has concerns about the environmental impact of the project. The area is home to the federally endangered Bunched Arrowhead flowers that grow only in pristine shallow water. He doesn’t yet know the impact of the proposal on specific populations of the plant but said it is likely on some of the affected properties.

Even if not, the sediment runoff that a new gas line would create could damage water quality in the area’s streams and hurt Bunched Arrowhead populations downstream, he said.

Either way, the project would clear-cut what Upstate Forever called a “10 mile 5 lane highway,” reducing the tree canopy and impacting the water at the top of the Enoree watershed.

An original proposal would have cut a swath through Naturaland Trust’s conservation properties in the area that are filled with Bunched Arrowhead and have steep topography common to the region that may make it difficult to build without sediment washing away and into nearby streams.

Sharpe said Naturaland’s properties now likely fall outside its line.

“We share the community’s interest in protecting the environment and keeping the Upstate beautiful,” she said.

As a utility, Duke Energy is regulated by the state Public Utilities Commission. This project wouldn’t require approval by the PUC or federal agencies, but Duke Energy would need to seek approval from the PUC to pass the cost of construction and a built-in rate of return along to customers.

“The Public Utility Commission of South Carolina ensures we make prudent decisions when making capital investments on behalf of our customers,” Sharpe said. “When we say our goal is to provide affordable energy for customers, this includes system improvements.”

Upstate Forever has already filed notice with the commission that the project is likely redundant, isn’t needed or can’t be accessed by those entities Duke Energy has said it is for and therefore isn’t prudent to build.

Upstate Forever spoke with Furman, which said it doesn’t need more capacity, and with Greer Commission of Public Works, which has capacity and gas lines already in the area of North Greenville University. Existing communities would have to agree to change to natural gas, which Upstate Forever wrote is unlikely due to cost. Several industrial users in northern Greenville County have initiatives to switch to carbon-neutral energy.

Shelley Robbins, energy and state policy director for Upstate Forever, said if unnecessary projects are deemed prudent — and costs passed along to customers via rate increases — it would encourage utilities to make money by building new lines rather than by selling natural gas.

“If redundancy is routinely found prudent, customer rates will skyrocket at a time when that is hardly helpful to economic recovery,” she wrote to the PUC.

Duke Energy said that because they are regulated by state and federal agencies, the company “would not be permitted to over-engineer this or any other project.”

Holleman said since Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas are public utilities and politically-created monopolies guaranteed to make money, they must show projects are in the public’s best interest. Otherwise, “that can always be changed if the public and elected officials decide changes need to be made because of their behavior.”

He cited public pressure that led Duke Energy to pull a plan in 2015 to build overhead transmission lines from the town of Campobello to Asheville as a success of public pressure opposing a utility and leading them to reconsider plans.

That’s the tactic the Friends of Beaverdam Creek, the nonprofit group formed by neighbors opposed to the pipeline, plans to take.

'Need or greed?'

Mark Mathis, a doctor who lives on 27 acres next door to the Smiths, said any path the gas line took through his property would split it in two. It wouldn’t be a small slice either.

From what he has ascertained, the company would buy a 50-foot right of way, which would be cleared for the line itself, and up to another 25 feet as a construction right of way. The line would require access roads as well.

“This is all about their convenience,” Mathis said.

Next to him sits a 100-acre property owned for generations by the same family and still maintained as pasture.

Further along, Katie Callahan lives on her in-law’s 100-acre farm that would also be impacted. Callahan, the chair of Friends of the Reedy River, said she is particularly worried about the impact construction of a natural gas line would have on Beaverdam Creek and the Enoree watershed.

She said Duke Energy is basing its growth projections on existing density allowances in the rural northern edge of the county, while the county’s comprehensive plan calls for limiting density in those areas. So the line would be overbuilt for capacity, she said, and it would not reflect what the county sees for its future in that area, she said.

“Is this project driven by actual need or is it driven by greed?” she asked.

Imtiaz Khan, a doctor, said his family moved into the Jackson Hollow neighborhood on five acres. The subdivision itself is made up of nine houses on about 80 acres.

The proposed line would slice through his backyard, making much of it unusable, and through neighbors’ land and a private road.

“They’re going to destroy our subdivision as far as values and as far as aesthetics,” Khan said. “We have a lot of woods. We have some pasture as well. They’re going to tear all these trees down. It’s keeping a lot of people up at night.”