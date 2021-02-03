Thinnest silver lining for Upstate SC unemployment; GADC touts strong year: Business notes

The pandemic has honed a talent in many for seeking silver linings, no matter how faint. When it comes to unemployment that sliver of silver may carry a heavy patina, but it's still visible for the Upstate.

First, though, the cloud: South Carolina had nearly twice as many unemployed in December than in the same month in 2019. The state's unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent by the end of 2020, up from 2.4 percent a year earlier, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Now, for the relative shine, at least for the Upstate. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area beat the state average with 4 percent unemployment, easily the lowest figure among the state's four MSAs. Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Anderson counties were among the 11 lowest counties in the state in percent unemployed.

We're talking about one of the most difficult years in memory, so even glimmers are tarnished. Unemployment ticked up considerably between November and December, with an increase in the Upstate MSA of about 1,900 unemployed workers plus a drop of nearly 2,000 in the total workforce.

All told, nearly twice as many workers were unemployed in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin MSA in December as a year prior. The overall news isn't good but the Upstate is faring better than the rest of the state.

South Carolina's total unemployment rate to end 2020 was about 2 percentage points lower than the national average.

GADC touts growth despite pandemic

The Greenville Area Development Corporation touted $631 million in new capital investment in 2020, despite dealing with the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. GADC, a non-profit, growth-oriented offshoot of Greenville County government, pointed to 25 companies who chose to expand in, or relocate to, Greenville County and more than 1,400 new jobs in a news release.

Eight new companies were recruited to the county by the GADC last year, according to the release. Of the 25 announcements, 17 were in manufacturing and distribution, long considered the core of GADC efforts.

The GADC was formed in 2001 by Greenville County Council to promote and increase economic growth.

According to the release, the cumulative investment committed last year surpassed the previous record, set in 2014, by more than $150 million.

"With COVID, we were concerned about a major slowdown, but it's frankly been a rewarding and remarkable year for Greenville County by virtually any metric," GADC President and CEO Mark Farris said.

The rundown

The South Carolina business news you need to know.

Boeing's North Charleston operation is down more than 1,100 employees from last year. The drop in employment comes after a turbulent time in which the company dealt with quality control issues with the 787 Dreamliner, in addition to pandemic troubles and the 737 Max grounding that was only lifted in November.

From The Post and Courier's Thad Moore: "With or without a ban on evictions, tenants still owe their landlords rent, meaning they could be removed from their homes when the protections eventually expire. And landlord groups have opposed the measures, saying they’re stuck with bills and mortgage payments — and less income to pay them. All the while, significant rental assistance money has been slow to arrive."

Hotel revenue was down 39 percent in South Carolina in 2020. But short-term rentals, which the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism began to track in detail last year, were up a half-percent. That figure helped soften the pandemic-driven tourism blow.

Straight from the release

"Lonza, a world leading supplier to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County. The $53.7 million investment will create 30 new jobs over the next five years." Full release from Upstate SC Alliance here.

"3D Systems, a global additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced plans to expand operations in York County. The $13 million investment will create 50 new jobs." Complete release here.

"People are sheltering in place, not going to galleries, not buying art. Artists, too, are sheltering in place, making more art than normal. As a result there’s a glut in the market, and the (Artists Collective Spartanburg) has more art than it has room for. To stimulate sales and make way for new art, the collective will have an art warehouse sale in February." Details here.

On the move

The Hughes Agency hired four new employees in December and January. Morgan Fields, Natalyn Klump and Lauren Knight joined as senior account executives. Mims Stewart joined as a graphic design intern.

7-figure home sales

Recent million-dollar home sales around the Upstate.

