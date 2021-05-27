The Stables subdivision approved in Travelers Rest despite resident concerns

Greenville County’s planning commission approved a subdivision in a rural area of Travelers Rest surrounded by horse farms despite the vocal objections of residents.

The 73-home development, called The Stables, came before the commission for preliminary approval of its plan May 26. Developer Doug Hunt plans to build the homes in a cluster on the front half of the 43-acre property at Old White Horse and Meadow Brook roads while leaving a large buffer from the Reedy River, which sits at the rear of the site.

More than 200 residents, upset by a subdivision some said would destroy the rural character of their piece of the county, signed a petition against the project. A group showed up at the planning commission meeting and wore green to show their number.

It marked the latest in a series of testy disputes over new housing projects in rural parts of Greenville County. In this case, the commission sided narrowly 5-4 with the developer, who plans to build fewer homes than allowed on the residential suburban zoned land while leaving more land than required as open space.

Residents took issue with the density of a subdivision that will turn a hayfield into houses in an area bordered by horse farms and around the corner from the Riverbend Equestrian Park.

Shannon Wilson, who has lived in the Travelers Rest area for 19 years, said the group of neighbors wasn’t opposed to development and cited four low-impact, well-integrated subdivisions in the vicinity.

“Our mission is to preserve our unique and charming rural land which serves as a critical role of keeping Greenville County well balanced and unique,” Wilson said.

Wilson also claimed the developer put the subdivision’s lone entrance on dead-end Meadow Brook Road as a way to skirt involvement of the state Department of Transportation even though all traffic would empty onto SCDOT-maintained Old White Horse Road.

The developer’s engineer, Kevin Tumblin, said he spoke with SCDOT and the agency did not require a traffic study. The county’s land development regulations don’t require a study for subdivisions smaller than 90 homes. The developer did not want to make another entrance onto Old White Horse Road when it could use an existing road, which it plans to widen and improve, Tumblin said.

Tumblin said they plan to keep an old red barn and use it as an amenity. An existing home and pond will remain as well. He said they also performed a study to ensure no endangered bunched arrowhead plants were found on the property.

Steve Bichel, the commission chair, said he didn’t like the design of the subdivision that clustered all homes together close to the road and didn’t provide easy access to the open space for the majority of the subdivision. He voted against the plan, as did commissioners Cindy Clark, Mark Jones and Metz Looper.

After the vote was taken, frustrated residents broke into catcalls.

“That’s a terrible decision,” one yelled. Another commented that the plan didn’t match the suburban edge guidance in the county’s comprehensive plan.

“No more comments or I’ll ask you to leave,” Bichel responded. The man angrily stood up and left.

“Bunch of fools,” another yelled.

Paula Gucker — assistant county administrator of community planning, development and public works — then thanked the audience members for coming and said the commission had other business to address.

