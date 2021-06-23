The Peace Center's Broadway lineup return met with 'gratitude' after a lost year

GREENVILLE — The Peace Center's stage will be alive this October with the return of nationally-touring Broadway musicals.

After the pandemic shut down events for several months, the cultural center has slowly added performances back to its repertoire. This month it announced the nine shows traveling to Greenville from Broadway for the 2021-2022 season.

"There's a gratitude that's going to come with all of it," Peace Center president and CEO Megan Riegel said. "We just took so many things for granted, and I don't think anybody's taking anything for granted anymore."

Riegel said seating has returned to full capacity. She said the center is being "extremely careful."

A needlepoint bipolar ionization was installed on the HVAC system to better filter out bacteria and viruses with $277,000 in federal CARES Act money. Touchless ticketing, payment and bathroom fixtures also are available.

The Peace Center will take its COVID-19 safety cues from Broadway, with requirements set by individual shows. The requirements may differ from one show to the next, as well as from those set for single-night shows.

"It's really hard to speak for what it's going to look like four months from now," Riegel said.

Safety requirements will be communicated a week or two before each show.

Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin's award-winning musical "Hadestown" will kick off the season Oct. 5-10. The show intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone. Daniel Fish's reimagination of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Oklahoma!" will take the stage Nov. 17-21, followed by "Tootsie" (Jan. 4-9, 2022) and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" (Feb. 8-13, 2022) to begin the new year.

The rest of the lineup:

"Frozen" (April 6-17, 2022)

"Jesus Christ Superstar" (April 26-May 1, 2022)

"Mean Girls" (May 24-29, 2022)

"Hamilton" (June 7-19, 2022)

"Ain't Too Proud" (Aug. 2-7, 2022)

The center is currently selling season tickets, which vary in price from approximately $330 to $940. Tickets for individuals shows or group sales will be available mid-summer. Later this summer, the center will announce 30 to 40 single-night shows in addition to the Broadway schedule.