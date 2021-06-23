You are the owner of this article.
The Community Tap expanding to Travelers Rest, its second Swamp Rabbit Trail location

Community Tap downtown Travelers Rest
A third location of The Community Tap will inhabit a redevelopment along the Swamp Rabbit Trail in downtown Travelers Rest.

 Coldwell Banker Caine

TRAVELERS REST — The first commercial stop on the Swamp Rabbit Trail in downtown Travelers Rest has been dormant for some time. That will change this fall with a redevelopment, including a new location for The Community Tap.

It will be the second presence on the trail, and the third location overall, for the bottle shop and taproom.

Coldwell Banker Caine is leading a redevelopment project that will also include a soon-to-be-named restaurant and a real estate gallery and event space, the company announced in a news release June 23.

Late last year, the Hare and Field gastropub closed, leaving the space at 327 S. Main Street empty. A new restaurant will inhabit that space. The Community Tap and the real estate gallery will take over the building next door at 321 S. Main Street that now houses Creative Displays retail and warehouse.

The parking lot between the two buildings will be converted into an all-weather green space and covered common area that can accommodate parked bikes and live music. The project could include a shipping container food vendor facing the common area.

“Over the years, the owners of Community Tap and I have become close friends, and when the opportunity to create a real gathering place in the growing area of TR presented itself, I knew who our partners should be,” Stephen Edgerton, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Caine, said in the release.

Owners Ed Buffington and Mike Okupinski opened the first location in 2010 near the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Church Street as the North Main community began its revitalization. The new Community Tap Trailside opened at The Commons near Unity Park in 2019. Its Travelers Rest location will be a more scaled-down version.

“We’re very excited to bring what we’ve learned over the last 12 years to another new location,” Okupinski said. “We’ve become better friends and more of a family and have a clearer vision of what we want our operations to look and feel like.”

