The Commerce Club, a classic Greenville social hub, won't close after all

One Liberty building in downtown Greenville
The top floor of the One Liberty building in downtown Greenville is the home of the Commerce Club Greenville.

 By Ryan Gilchrest rgilchrest@postandcourier.com

For nearly four decades, the Commerce Club has served as a social and business networking circle that harkens to a classic version of Greenville.

The club's future was dire just a few weeks ago as it announced it would close, but a new ownership group has stepped in to keep the club going atop the One Liberty Square.

On March 22, BNG Hospitality Group will take over ownership and promises changes.

The Texas-based group bills itself as specializing in "club turnaround opportunities" and positioning clubs to "become more relevant to a modern-day demographic."

“We believe there is a great opportunity to build upon the established legacy of the Commerce Club and we are strongly committed to our club members and serving them at the highest level,” group founder and president Sean Laney said in a release. “BNG has made a strong commitment to operate the club as an extension of members’ homes by providing a quality facility, personalized service, and a wonderful place that they can continue to enjoy, personally and professionally."

The Commerce Club will keep its name, and BNG is negotiating a new long-term lease with One Liberty Square building owners.

On March 1, the Commerce Club "with a heavy heart" announced on its Facebook page that it would permanently close the evening of March 19. The club began operation in 1984 and served as an event space and destination for business-casual socializing, speaking engagements and other similar functions.

"We thank you for many wonderful years and will treasure the memories we've made with members and staff over the years," the post read. "It has been our privilege and pleasure to serve you."

The club will undergo a "brief reboot" until April 1.

As part of the reset, BNG said it will work on club board redevelopment, new and improved sales and marketing efforts for membership and private events, expanding the programming calendar and bettering communication channels to connect with club members.

Reporter/Local Editor

Eric is a reporter and local editor for The Post and Courier in Greenville. Previously with The Greenville News, he's covered the Upstate for two decades and served as a USA TODAY correspondent. He studied journalism at the University of South Carolina.

