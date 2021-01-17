The AC Hotel is hiring 175 as it holds job fair for final piece of Greenville's Camperdown

The last component of downtown Greenville's monumental Camperdown development is coming into form and with it a host of jobs.
The AC Hotel by Marriott, set to open soon, will host an all-day job fair on Tuesday for 175 positions of varying skill levels.
The jobs represent virtually everything it takes to run a 196-room hotel, including front office manager, HR manager, accounting, desk agents, housekeepers, security, valet, bellmen, bartenders, cooks, servers and food and beverage managers, among others.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hotel on the corner of South Main and East Broad streets. Candidates will meet with the hotel's leadership and learn about the hotel and the Auro Hotels company that runs it.
The hotel's opening marks the culmination of the transformative Camperdown mixed-use project that began six years ago with the announcement that the nearly half-a-century-old former home of The Greenville News would be sold and demolished.
The newspaper moved into the first new building of Camperdown, and a 10-story apartment building and the 17-story Falls Tower mix of office space and condos followed, along with the hotel.
The hotel, run by Greenville-based Auro Hotels, will feature seven different food and beverage concepts that will all need staffing.
The hotel's signature, 16,000-square-foot rooftop space Juniper will have a secret cocktail garden and Neapolitan pizza kitchen.
The Press Room speakeasy will incorporate the history of the newspaper's location with an entrance resembling an editor's room.
On Main Street will be Paloma, a Mediterranean-style tapas bar, and facing the Camperdown center plaza will be the Social Burger. The hotel's European-style AC Kitchen will offer breakfast food.