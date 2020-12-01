Techtronic Industries to invest $100M in Anderson facility, create more than 500 jobs

A major expansion of Techtronic Industries' Anderson County facility is expected to bring $100 million in investments and 525 jobs in the coming years.

The company announced the expansion Tuesday morning. Located at 100 Innovation Way, the facility focuses heavily on research and development while also making power tools under established brand names such as Ryobi and Milwaukee. The bulk of the new jobs will be in manufacturing.

"With this announcement today, we are closing in on $400 million of total investment at that site," Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns told The Post and Courier. "We believe the future is bright for even more.

The main R&D facility is a modern steel structure that looms prominently on Interstate 85 just south of Exit 27. It is, Burns said, a meticulously designed structure that engineering students from around the country tour regularly. Tuesday's announcement will greatly increase the company's manufacturing capabilities, he said.

Techtronic Industries (TTI) is headquartered in Hong Kong and has grown steadily since its founding in 1985. In addition to power tools, TTI makes outdoor products and accessories for residential and industrial applications. Its brand acquisitions include Hoover, HomeLite, Oreck and Dirt Devil.

TTI's outdoor products group president, Lee Sowell, called the Anderson expansion a "significant step" in the company's continued growth and evolution. He thanked the economic development teams in Anderson County and with the state of South Carolina for their support.

"This will be a world-class manufacturing and warehousing facility — to support our ever-expanding outdoor product and power tool businesses," Sowell said in a company statement.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

TTI's partnership with Anderson County has been close, with the corporation gifting its former Anderson site, known locally as the old Singer plant, and 100 acres on Pearman Dairy Road to the county in recent years. That 500,000-square-foot building, which produced Ryobi power tools before manufacturing was shifted to the Innovation Way facility, now houses public works and a business incubator, among other county facilities.

"It's becoming a huge Anderson County complex," Burns said of the Pearman Dairy Road site.

TTI's expansion on Innovation Way, to be completed by the end of 2022, will include a new 1 million square foot plant and warehouse to support production and assembly operations, according to the company's announcement. The investment will also include a "reconditioning plant," according to the release.

TTI is hiring now and encourages anyone interested to go to their careers page.

In a news release from the state of South Carolina, Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt congratulated TTI.

"We look forward watching them continue to succeed for years to come," he said in the release.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said TTI's expansion is "further proof that South Carolina is an important hub for international business."