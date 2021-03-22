Synnex Corporation merges with industry giant Tech Data to create $57 billion company

GREENVILLE — Synnex Corporation, a global information technology giant and key employer in the Upstate, will double in size after merging with competitor Tech Data.

The two will combine to form a $57 billion entity with more than 22,000 employees across the world.

Synnex currently employs about 1,000 employees in Greenville since arriving in the Upstate.

With the merger, expected to close in the second half of this year, Synnex shareholders will hold a slight majority of shares. The minority shareholder will be Apollo Global Management, which owns Tech Data.

The merger comes at a time where both companies recognize expansion opportunities related to the changes in work-from-home habits emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The combined company will also benefit from significant financial strength to invest in its core growth platform as well as next generation cybersecurity, cloud, data, and IoT technologies, which are experiencing explosive growth due to work from home and return to office trends," Tech Data CEO Rich Hume said in a news release announcing the merger March 22.

Synnex has been an engaged corporate partner with civic causes, including the "Share the Magic" fundraiser that has raised more than $14 million over the past 10 years to help children with disabilities and other challenges.