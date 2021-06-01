Swamp Rabbit Trail's lagging Laurens Road progress questioned by Greenville city officials

GREENVILLE — In some places the future path is barely discernible, covered in trees and brush and detectable only by the fact that the land is flat.

In other spots it's tantalizingly obvious, like the outline of a mural ready to be colored.

But no matter what is visible, belief in the potential of a long-planned 4-mile extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail from Cleveland Park along Laurens Road to Verdae is evident in the millions of dollars invested around it.

Apartments. Restaurants. Renovated homes. Breweries. Bike shops.

A recently adopted master plan devoted to the future of the rapidly transforming Laurens Road commercial corridor hinges on the extension's realization. That date, for now, is December 2022.

The target date comes six years after the city of Greenville set aside $2.5 million for construction of three bridges for the trail with a vague timeline of completion by the project's manager, Greenville County.

Now, calls for more transparency in how the project is progressing are ringing out. Greenville City Council members recently expressed frustration at what they see as lagging progress.

Meanwhile, the city's contribution for bridge construction has risen to $4 million for the coming fiscal year after fears of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted council members to remove funding last year.

The rest of what has been said to be a $6 million project is in the county's hands — land acquisition, engineering, bidding, procurement and paving.

"We just want to keep a close eye," Mayor Knox White said during a May 24 budget presentation. "This project has been delayed a long, long time on the other side of the ledger. It affects a lot of people in the city and businesses as well, and they're waiting and waiting and waiting."

In follow-up interviews with The Post and Courier, council members said they would bring their concerns to their counterparts on the Greenville County Council.

Councilman Russell Stall said "it's worth a shot" to try to push the project along.

"It's nebulous what the problem is," Stall said. "I think it's a lack of communication."

Delays

The trail, most of it a continuous stretch of 22 miles from the foothills just north of Travelers Rest to an abrupt terminus at Greenville Technical College, generally follows the path of the old Swamp Rabbit rail line.

It is a "rails-to-trails" model seen all across the country and put into action in Greenville County in 2009.

The path of the extension along Laurens Road — dubbed the "Green Line" of the trail — can be seen in the grown-over stretch where the rail lines and ties have been stripped away in preparation.

The county owns the trail and manages its expansion.

In 2015, the city agreed to fund three new bridges — over Laurens Road, Haywood Road and Verdae Boulevard — which the county would construct. The $2.5 million was committed in an effort to extend the trail from its abrupt end at South Pleasantburg Drive through the outer edge of the Greenville Country Club. The extension, one mile in length, would have connected everything north to the Lake Conestee Nature Preserve and its network of trails.

The club wouldn't allow access, however, and negotiations stopped.

Stall said he is trying to rekindle talks.

In the years following, public information about the trail's progress was scarce.

That was until October 2019, when Ty Houck, who manages the trail as director of Greenways, Natural and Historic Resources for the Greenville County Recreation District, told City Council that the estimated completion would be Spring 2022, though he said the target date was "very general."

Much of the delay, he said at the time, had to do with securing private right-of-way from a handful of landowners.

Since then, the county's website has listed the expected completion as December 2022.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

At the end of May, in response to questions by The Post and Courier, Houck said in emailed comments that December 2022 is still the target.

'Flying blind'

Last spring, the county put out bids for the prefabricated bridge aspect of the project in order to achieve cost savings, Houck told The Post and Courier.

The county is awaiting responses to bids for the construction of approach ramps, abutments, street level connections and installation of the prefabricated bridge, Houck said. The deadline is June 24, he said.

City Manager John McDonough told the council on May 24 that the city doesn't know the cost of the bridges.

In an interview, City Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said she is concerned over a lack of information on the cost, because the number has likely increased beyond the $4 million in hospitality tax funds the city set aside. In the meantime, she said, the city has been unsure of how to spend hospitality funds without knowing the cost.

"We're at the mercy of the county on that and flying blind," Dowe said. "Without knowing what that cost is, and it will be significant, I have a problem allocating it to other things. All those dots are connected."

In his emailed response to questions including cost, Houck said the city has estimates.

"The City asked the County for help managing the bridges element of the expansion of the Green Line," Houck said. "The City has had a cost estimate. And thus since the bridges are a City funded project, I defer to them on if they wish to share the cost estimate."

The day following the May 24 City Council meeting, Dowe contacted Greenville County Council members to discuss progress.

One was County Councilman Chris Harrison, sworn in as a new member this year, whose professional background is commercial real estate. Harrison told The Post and Courier that he strongly supports the extension and just recently has been receiving information. The Greer area councilman said he understands concerns over progress.

"Obviously, five or six years is way too long to get it done," he said. "Hopefully that can change and these delays can get fixed."

County Councilwoman Liz Seman, who for the past 13 years has represented the area that includes the planned extension, told The Post and Courier she has heard the city's concerns.

Seman said the economic development opportunities make the extension "an important piece of the puzzle" and that her understanding is that right-of-way issues delayed the project in the beginning, then COVID-19 forced the county to focus on operations.

“I understand their frustration and will do on my end what we can from a county perspective,” Seman said.

Phased opening?

All along, a question has lingered as the unpaved path of the extension sits dormant with signs warning trespassers not to use it.

Will it open in phases or all at once?

In an emailed response, Houck said that potential phased opening of the trail will depend on the needs dictated by the contractor to complete the bridges. The county can't say when paving and construction is expected to begin until officials know the contractor's plans, Houck said.

In January, the city approved a master plan for Laurens Road that relies heavily on the trail's development everywhere from Verdae, to the downtown airport, to Nicholtown.

The plan projects that areas within a quarter-mile of the trail will see $1.5 billion in new property value over the next decade.

Stall said he believes as much of the extension as possible should be paved and opened, even if bridges aren't in place, and that he would consider the city taking oversight of the bridge construction.

"I don't think that should hold up the entire trail," he said. "The money is sitting there. I'm just tired of waiting on it, quite frankly."

For her part, Dowe said creating crossings without bridges presents a challenge because they are owned by the state Department of Transportation and safety concerns must be addressed.

The preferable method of construction, Dowe said, is it be done in phases so that at least portions of the trail can open sooner than later. But first comes knowing the cost to do it that way.

"If cost restricts us to do it in a phased manner, so be it," she said. "The first step is let's get the numbers in."