Subdivision in the works for 53 acres in northern Fountain Inn, just south of Simpsonville

A residential development is likely coming to roughly 53 acres in northern Fountain Inn off of Bryson Drive.

Fountain Inn City Council voted unanimously Jan. 14 to rezone the four properties in question to make way for the proposed project. BlueWater Civil Design engineer Melanie Giles, who is overseeing the project, spoke to the council about the rezoning at the meeting and said the development would be a single-family subdivision.

City Administrator Shawn Bell said the project has gone through the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee and the city's planning commission will review the GCSAC's report that will include details about the project.at a meeting in February.

"So we'll know more about it at that date," Bell said.

A phone call to Giles was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

The largest of the four parcels is 41.5 acres and the smallest is less than an acre. Fountain Inn recently annexed the three smaller tracts but the larger one was already in city limits, Bell said.

The properties are all undeveloped and largely wooded. They sit near other residential developments close to Fountain Inn's border with Simpsonville.

BlueWater has been involved in multiple residential, mixed-use and commercial projects across the Upstate and South Carolina, according to the company's website, including McRae Park in Greenville County, the Camperdown development in downtown Greenville, and The Shops at The Point on Woodruff Road.