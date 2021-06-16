Streets, clubhouses are open space, Greenville County decides in testy land development vote

GREENVILLE — In a split vote, Greenville County Council’s committee of the whole recommended approval of an ordinance that would replace Article 3.1 of the county’s land development regulations.

If approved twice more over the course of the next two months, the new ordinance would supplant the embattled rule that has become the subject of numerous lawsuits due to vague wording. A judge presiding over the lawsuits has questioned whether Article 3.1 is constitutional.

The rule governs how subdivisions are built in the county’s 500,000 acres of unzoned land. But the fix the council committee approved by a 7-5 vote June 15 gives local developers more leeway than they requested.

At an ad hoc committee meeting June 10, Councilman Mike Barnes introduced an amendment to a proposal by county staff that would have required up to 40 percent of land be left as open space within new subdivisions. Barnes' motion, which the committee agreed to, reduced open space to 30 percent and allowed developers to count clubhouses, swimming pools, utility rights of way and even subdivision streets as part of that open space.

Michael Dey, vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greenville told The Post and Courier that even the homebuilders didn’t think neighborhood streets should be considered open space. Dey said the HBA was generally in favor of the ordinance but that the group did not suggest the amendments introduced by Barnes.

A series of attempts by some council members during the June 15 meeting to change the timeline or amend the proposal failed in a testy meeting where some council members suggested the actions by other council members could open the county up to more legal liability.

A group that has coalesced around Chairman Willis Meadows in recent months again held firm, rejecting each attempt to change the proposal by the same 7-5 margin. The two councilmen with the largest share of unzoned areas, Joe Dill in northern Greenville and Lynn Ballard in southern Greenville, found themselves on opposite sides of the vote. Voting with Meadows in favor of the current proposal were council members Barnes, Ballard, Ennis Fant, Xanthene Norris, Steve Shaw, Steve Tzouvelekas.

Council members Dill, Chris Harrison, Butch Kirven, Liz Seman and Dan Tripp voted against the current proposal. Their attempts to hold the replacement for two weeks to give time to negotiate, to return to the original plan from county staff, and to send the proposal to the council’s planning and development committee and the planning commission each failed by the same 7-5 vote.

Harrison, a past member of the planning commission, was shocked that a major change to the county’s land development rule may take place without ever passing through the planning and development committee or the planning commission, two county oversight boards that would be directly impacted by the rule change.

“It’s wrong to not even have them get a bite at the apple, a shot at this,” Harrison said. “We’re putting them in a very difficult position. It’s wrong.”

“I think a lawsuit is a real possibility if we follow through on this,” Kirven said.

Dill said, as is, the replacement for Article 3.1 would destroy his community.

“Now we’re going to start getting sued by the common people who are afraid you’re going to destroy their homes,” Dill said.

“We’ve been sued by our own council members though,” said Seman, referring to a 2017 lawsuit Meadows brought accusing the council of not following its own rules on a vote to raise fees. Meadows now finds himself on the other side, with council members threatening to sue over the Article 3.1 replacement process.

“We could do that, it’s been done before,” Dill said.

Meadows gaveled the discussion closed.

Whatever shape the rule change takes from here, county attorney Mark Tollison said it does take care of the vague wording that currently exists that has caused the county legal headaches ever since it was enacted in 2018.

Ballard said afterward the replacement ordinance was a compromise and he had to support the proposal that emerged from the committee he led. He did not commit to supporting it as written when it comes up for second reading, saying the council needed to take another look at the open space provisions, especially that streets were included as open space.

Tripp questioned the open space change to the proposal, which he called “very pro HBA” that would benefit developers.

Kirven said it now tilted too far in favor of developers and needed to be reined in. He said the process was rushed and didn’t give the council a chance to compare the staff version to the committee’s version of the change. He said he felt it was being “shoved down our throat.”

Meadows, who first sought to repeal Article 3.1 and then relented to council’s desire to replace it instead, said he would have preferred it was more rushed. He said the council has plenty of opportunity to study the ordinance and make amendments over the next two months before it is finalized.

“There’s a lot of water to go over the dam before we get there,” Meadows said.

Tripp said he could guarantee the process would be “clogged up from here on out."

“I’m telling you the community is not behind this,” Tripp said. “We’re going to get all kinds of grief from the community who see this as a sellout to the HBA.”

Upstate Forever, the environmental advocacy group, had already sent out an action alert to ask residents to tell the council not to support the weakened replacement ordinance but to support the county staff’s version.

The ordinance requires a public hearing. Second reading is scheduled for the council’s July 20 meeting. The final reading could be held August 17.