Spartanburg restaurant lawsuit over emergency orders 'moot,' McMaster attorneys argue

Gov. Henry McMaster’s lawyers said in court Monday that the governor’s action to lift capacity limits on restaurants last week makes moot a lawsuit by a Spartanburg restaurant owner challenging the constitutionality of an ongoing state of emergency in South Carolina.

Though his attorneys said the timing was coincidental, McMaster lifted restaurant restrictions three days before a scheduled hearing in a lawsuit by Ike’s Korner Grille owner Neil Rodgers that argues McMaster has been acting without the consent of the General Assembly when he renewing a state of emergency every 15 days.

Ike’s is seeking to lift all restrictions against restaurants, which until last week included capacity limits and social distancing requirements. The order still includes a mask requirement for staff and for patrons when they aren’t eating or drinking.

Robert Merting, an attorney representing Ike’s, compared South Carolina’s framework of emergency authorization laws to Michigan’s, where its state Supreme Court last week struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority to extend the state of emergency in Michigan.

He argued that when the state Senate passed a resolution in September that said it must give consent for a state of emergency that lasts beyond an initial 15 days, it meant the legislature wanted the lawmaking power it was delegated under the state constitution.

“They don’t intend for the governor to be ‘cute by half’ and say I’ll end this state of emergency and just declare another one,” Merting said.

By delegating coronavirus spending and not requiring McMaster to seek consent of the General Assembly, lawmakers gave tacit approval for the governor’s actions, McMaster’s attorneys said.

A decision to strike down McMaster’s orders would have drastic statewide implications, including against “a number of federal emergency funding streams” and even early absentee voting in the state that are predicated on the existence of a state of emergency, said McMaster attorney Thomas Limehouse Jr.

Ike’s attorney Merting said the General Assembly could give McMaster authority within the week to continue to issue a state of emergency for the pandemic, but he said it hasn’t done that. He said Ike’s, a third-generation family business open on the same neighborhood corner in Spartanburg for 60 years, has seen revenue decline as much as 70 percent in some months during the pandemic and laid off long time staff.

Rodgers, Ike’s owner, told customers he wouldn’t require masks or social distancing inside his restaurant. He has since been issued multiple warnings and tickets by state and county authorities that he plans to contest.

Masks would be off-putting for a collection of blue collar descendants of mill workers who drive large trucks, are risk-averse and want to feel the liveliness of an after-work atmosphere that is limited by wearing masks, testified retired Wofford economics professor Frank Machovec. Ike’s and similar restaurants have lost “psychic income” with customers who want the experience of a neighborhood restaurant even more than the burgers or barbeque, Machovec said. It will take time to rebuild the trust and the habits of customers local restaurants have lost to chain restaurants better suited to carry-out and delivery, he said.

Ike’s has “built a brand around breaking the law” by advertising its non-compliance with the governor’s orders and hasn’t been irreparably harmed by the law, said McMaster attorney Vordman Traywick III.

“Frankly, as a patron of Ike’s, having gone to Wofford here and going there many times for their delicious cheeseburgers, I’d say they’re selling themselves short,” Traywick said. “People don’t go there because they don’t have to wear masks, people go there because they have great food.”

Merting too, said he was a patron of Ike’s, and as Machovec left the courtroom after testifying, he said, “I’m gonna go eat at Ike’s.”

Despite Ike’s popularity, Limehouse said the threat of overturning McMaster’s orders on a broad ruling is to the public at large.

The lawsuit isn’t focused on McMaster’s specific policies because those could change again with his opinion of the situation, but instead is focused on his legal authority, Merting argued. That, he said, is the broad case before 7th Circuit Judge Mark Hayes.

“So you’re asking me with the injunction that you want me to issue, that would prohibit the governor from issuing any executive order related to COVID pending consent by the General Assembly?” Hayes asked Merting.

“That’s what the law would require,” Merting responded. “I would be willing to go more narrow for the health of my client.”

A narrow decision in favor of Ike’s would give the restaurant a temporary injunction against the mask requirements while the full case is considered, Merting said.

Hayes didn’t give an immediate ruling and said he would take his time to consider the arguments before he issued an order.