Spartanburg medical school opens clinic in underserved Northside community

SPARTANBURG — A medical school that opened 10 years ago near downtown Spartanburg is expanding its community outreach in the underserved Northside neighborhood with the opening this week of a new primary care clinic.

Northside Medical Clinic also got a grand opening visit March 1 from Gov. Henry McMaster, the same day the clinic saw its first patients for coronavirus vaccinations.

The clinic, less than a block from the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, is staffed with members of the college faculty and medical students, many of whom were on hand at the opening to see patients.

The 9,400-square-foot facility has 16 exam rooms, an X-ray room and a room for procedures — enough space to see potentially hundreds of patients a day, said Michael Cannon, dean of the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. The medical school is a stone's throw from the clinic on College Street and its students are lining up to work there for practical experience with the community.

The clinic is partnering with ReGenesis Health Care as one of a chain of federally subsidized healthcare centers for low income communities. The clinic will take Medicare and Medicaid as well as patients who are privately insured. It also will take patients with no insurance and work with them on a sliding scale to help them pay for care, Cannon said.

Cannon, a doctor of osteopathy, said students learn by watching their professors interact with the public.

"Students that see physicians that are affable, that are gregarious, that are enjoying what they're doing, that are loving their job, it's not that they have to go to work, they get to go to work," Cannon said. "And they see this and that kind of further encourages them to pursue a path in primary care. And that's what we so desperately need in our country is more primary care physicians."

With about 160 graduates each year, Cannon said his school annually produces more than 100 students whose focus is one of four primary care fields — family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics. The vast majority — 90 percent — stay in primary care after launching their careers, he said.

First-year medical student Allison Dunne, 22, said she is eager to get vaccinated against the coronavirus so that she can start volunteering at the clinic.

"It gives you just that firsthand exposure to the community," the Toledo native said of working in the clinic. "So that way, you have a vision in mind once you come out of medical school, and you're like, 'Oh, I know what I need to do to help these people because I've already been exposed to it.'"

The Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (V-COM) had already brought jobs and attracted new investment into the Northside community before the clinic came to fruition, Spartanburg state Sen. Josh Kimbrell said. Kimbrell helped fast-track the clinic's certification for administering coronavirus vaccines this winter as the Department of Health and Environmental Control found its hands full with a new director coming in and COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in the state.

The clinic, he said, provides an additional boost to Northside.

"This area has historically been an area that's economically disadvantaged, that's economically hurting," Kimbrell said.

Standing with Kimbrell, McMaster and state Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers at the March 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony was DHEC's new director, Ed Simmer.

"We're about to get our millionth dose in arms," McMaster said. "We're doing a lot better than the numbers show. The numbers get tangled up in the reporting. We are doing extremely open. Our economy is open."

Minutes later, Chris Stasack, 68, of Boiling Springs sat in an exam room with her husband, John, waiting for her first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Stasack said the pandemic has seriously delayed visits with her three school-aged grandchildren in Upstate New York. Their last visit was two years ago.

"You want to get up and go, and you just can't," Stasack said. "You gotta be careful where you go, and who you're with. You got to wear the mask all the time. It's frustrating."

She hopes to get a visit from one of her grandchildren as soon as she gets her second vaccine shot in a few weeks.

Second-year medical student Katherine Bohn carefully pulled the skin tight on Stasack's left arm, inserted the needle and injected the dose.

"I didn't feel anything," Stasack said.

Bohn's eyes crinkled with happiness, her smile hidden by a mask.

"We got a little bit of training," she said.