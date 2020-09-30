Southwest adds Houston nonstop from Greenville-Spartanburg International

Beginning Nov. 5, Southwest Airlines is adding nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Houston-Hobby.

Flights will be available on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Southwest currently operates flights to Atlanta and Baltimore, Md., from GSP. The new flights will be serviced by 143-seat 737-700 aircraft, according to the airport release.

The addition comes at a time when air travel has been curtailed due to the pandemic. GSP lost one airline, Frontier, and the number of flights daily is about 50 to 60 percent of normal, President and CEO Dave Edwards recently said during a Greenville Chamber of Commerce event. Those flights, on average, are about half full.

While some of the other airlines that utilize Greenville-Spartanburg, notably American, Delta and United, have announced looming layoffs when government subsidies expire on Oct. 1, Southwest has not revealed such plans. The airline did offer thousands buyouts and leaves of absence earlier this year, according to multiple published reports.

Houston-Hobby is a longtime operating base for Southwest. According to the release, the connection to GSP will offer Upstate residents expanded options when traveling west.

“Today’s announcement is another sign of Southwest Airlines’ continued commitment to GSP and the communities we serve,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications.