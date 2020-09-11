Southern First building what will be SC’s largest banking headquarters in Greenville

The largest bank headquartered in South Carolina is doubling down on its commitment to Greenville with construction of a five-story, state-of-the-art headquarters in the city.

Southern First, which launched 20 years ago in Greenville, announced late Thursday it would build the glass-and-steel structure on seven acres at the corner of Laurens Road and Verdae Boulevard.

Bank founder and CEO Art Seaver answered, "oh yeah, absolutely," when asked if his bank plans to expand. Hundreds of people could someday fill the facility, he said. Southern First currently employs 250 people at 13 locations in six markets around the Southeast. Southern First's headquarters are currently in the Bonaventure Office Park at 100 Verdae Blvd. next door to the bank's future permanent home.

Laurens Road, sometimes nicknamed the Motor Mile, is undergoing a transformation with high-end commercial and residential development to its west, bounded by Verdae Boulevard and Interstate 85. Verdae Properties Inc., previous owner of the new Southern First site, still owns 79 undeveloped acres next door and another 450 acres within a mile and a half. About half of the Verdae land is classified as vacant commercial, according to county records.

Southern First bought its seven acres for $4.7 million in July 2019, records show.

"You think about our team and prospects and clients who want to come to that building, and you think about what Greenville is creating," said Seaver, a Clemson University graduate. "You think about the setting where that's going to occur, the rest of the development that's going to occur at 85 and Laurens Road, the proximity to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. There's a lot of reasons why we like the location, and it reflects the design we have chosen."

The 107,000-square-foot building should be finished by December 2021, Seaver said.

Former textile-equipment baron John D. Hollingsworth owned all of the Verdae land up until his death in 2000. He also owned the land where Clemson's International Center for Automotive Research sits on the other side of Interstate 85. Clemson announced a major new expansion there on Thursday.

Greenville architectural firm Craig Gaulden Davis and the Stubbs Muldrow Herin firm out of Mount Pleasant are behind the new Southern First buiding's design.

"We want it to have a more progressive feel," Seaver said. "Like a technology company. Because that's what banking has become and that's what banking will be."

Southern First's niche in the banking market is customer service, with clients ideally getting to know their banker, Seaver said. Southern First, he said, has not grown its market share by buying other banks — a strategy that has seen other South Carolina banks such as Greenville's Carolina First disappear.

"So many banks grow by buying other banks," Seaver said. "We grow one client at a time by working really diligently to serve our clients."

According to a release from the bank, Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $2.5 billion, and is traded under the symbol SFST in tits common stock is traded on the NASDAQ exchange.