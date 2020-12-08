South Carolina DNR to buy 850 acres in northern Greenville County, expand Tall Pines WMA

A wildlife management area in northern Greenville County is likely to add 850 undeveloped acres by mid-2021.

Currently owned by Naturaland Trust, the property is adjacent to the east side of Tall Pines WMA and includes about two miles of frontage on the Middle Saluda River. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is in the process of obtaining approval to complete the purchase for $2.56 million.

"It's a beautiful piece of property, especially in terms of ecological and connective properties," said Mac Stone, executive director of Naturaland. "With this property, it's going to be the first time that the Middle and the South Saluda (rivers) connect through a protected corridor. So in terms of wildlife corridors or stream connectivity, it's really important."

Tall Pines WMA is located on 1,757 acres and is most easily reached via Moody Bridge Road. It opened in 2019. A parking area next to a series of small man-made lakes provides the simplest entry point and access to trails. The new acquisition would increase the WMA by nearly 50 percent to more than 2,600 acres.

Naturaland was heavily involved in turning Tall Pines public, bringing the original property under contract in 2017 before transferring it to The Conservation Fund and ultimately DNR. Shortly after, the 850-acre property to its east went on the market and Naturaland pounced.

"We had no idea how we were going to pay for it," Stone said. "We just knew that it was so important for potential recreation, for hunting, for hiking, for fishing, for the miles of frontage that it has on the Middle Saluda. It's just one of these integral properties."

Naturaland's board voted to take on the debt and sought a loan from AgSouth Farm Credit, according to Stone. It bought the property, which is heavily planted with pine trees for harvest, from Pacolet Milliken Enterprises for $2,337,500 in March 2018, according to Greenville County property records.

"We knew it was too important to lose," Stone said.

Naturaland already allows public access on the property as part of a WMA partnership with DNR. Greg Lucas, Upstate spokesperson for DNR, said the purchase would likely take about six months to complete if everything remains on schedule.

“It’s a great conservation partnership with Naturaland Trust," Lucas said. "They are able to move a lot faster on land acquisitions.”

The proposal is in front of a state joint bond review committee in Columbia on Tuesday morning for "authorization to evaluate the potential acquisition," according to the committee agenda.

Funding for the purchase comes mostly from a $1.92 million U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Land Acquisition Grant, according to the DNR proposal. The remaining $640,000 comes equally from the state's deer license funds and timber funds. DNR's annual operating expenses are projected to increase about $7,000 in the first year and $5,000 the following two years.

The expanded Tall Pines WMA is essentially contiguous — Highway 11 is the notable dividing barrier — to thousands of public acres in the area, including Ashmore Heritage Trust Preserve and Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects Caesars Head and Jones Gap state parks. Stone said Naturaland's plan was to gradually manage the property to return to native hickory and oak forest rather than introduced pines, and expected DNR would have similar long-term plans.