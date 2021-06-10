Simpsonville's new Chick-fil-A to open by mid-2022

SIMPSONVILLE — A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the corner of NE Main Street and Highway 14 in Simpsonville.

The restaurant is set to open next year, according to Webber Restaurants CEO Matt Webber, whose company will operate the franchise. Webber said the new location could open in the first or second quarter of 2022 and will join a Starbucks being built on an adjacent parcel.

Based on the staff sizes at the established Simpsonville and Mauldin locations, which Webber's company also runs, he said the new Chick-fil-A will hire roughly 100 new employees.

The restaurant will offer drive through, curbside, inside dining and home delivery options.

"We're really excited that we'll have a whole delivery business to help service that area of Simpsonville," Webber said. "So we're looking to roll that all out on day one."

The new location will help relieve some of the traffic at the bustling Chick-fil-A on Fairview Road, which has been in business for more than 20 years. Construction is tentatively set to begin late this year.

It will be the third Chick-fila-A for Webber Restaurants, which will join a short list of franchisees that operate more than two stores.

"It's honoring and it's humbling," Webber said. "I'm more excited for our people than anything and the opportunities it helps create for them."