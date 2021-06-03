Simpsonville YMCA gets new director, eyes facility improvements and Five Forks expansion

SIMPSONVILLE — Jarrod Covington's first memories of the YMCA are of watching from the sidelines as a young child while his dad played basketball on the Sumter facility's courts. When he got older, he attended the nonprofit's summer camps and later became a camp counselor, where he learned he had a passion for working with children and their families.

When he graduated from Winthrop University with a degree in early education, he got a job as youth director at the Sumter YMCA. He has been with the organization ever since, working in leadership positions throughout the Southeast, most recently as a district vice president at the YMCA of Central Kentucky in Lexington.

Last month, he was selected from more than 200 applicants as district executive director of the Prisma Health Family YMCA and YMCA Program Center in Simpsonville. He comes to the organization during a time of transition, as activity picks up after a period of disrupted services and a pandemic driven decline in services.

As he settles into the role, his top priority is continuing to offer quality services as demand increases. But even as operations begin to return to normal, he said he is prepared to oversee significant growth for the nonprofit.

"The Mauldin, Simpsonville, Five Forks, Fountain Inn area continues to grow and we want to be positioned to best serve all of these communities," he said.

Among the potential developments the nonprofit is looking at is an expansion into the rapidly growing Five Forks area, improvements at the Hollingsworth Outdoor Center, and the construction of new facilities on an unused 9-acre tract at the Prisma Health Family YMCA.

YMCA Greenville Chief Operations Officer Sam Franklin, who was involved in the executive director search, said Covington stood out from the other candidates because of his proven ability to manage districts with multiple facilities such as the YMCA in Simpsonville, one of South Carolina's largest. Franklin said Covington is also uniquely qualified to lead the organization through the coming growth.

"For me, it was really about someone coming in who could elevate the staff team, get the volunteers excited, and think long term and creatively," he said. "Jarrod really stood out above everyone else who was in the process."

The nonprofit plans to first focus on improvements to the Hollingsworth Outdoor Center. Franklin said the YMCA hopes to reconfigure the 52-acre property to offer more athletic fields as the demand for sports facilities grows.

While the nonprofit is exploring a move into the Five Forks area, Covington said plans are still in their infancy. The expansion is likely but what it will entail is unclear. The organization did preliminary market studies in the Five Forks area prior to the pandemic and that research has resumed.

It's also still unclear what the 9-acre tract at the Prisma Health Family YMCA will be used for, but Covington will lead the process of determining how best to leverage the property to meet the area's needs.

Covington said his first three weeks in Simpsonville have been busy and he only expects the the activity to increase as more people return and the organization begins to embark on larger initiatives. But he said his primary focus is maintaining the quality of the services the nonprofit already offers and strengthening its relationship with the Upstate community.

"There are so many people who I think may not be aware of all of the great things this Y does to support our community and we want to get out and tell that story," he said.