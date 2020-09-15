Simpsonville subdivision, Eastside townhomes moving ahead amid traffic, road concerns

A new Simpsonville area subdivision and a townhome development near Eastside High School each moved a step closer to approval after the projects were initially held up over traffic and density concerns.

Greenville County’s Planning and Development Committee voted in favor of each project Monday. The projects still must be approved by County Council.

Crown Land Development plans to build a 116-home subdivision on 45 acres along McCall Road in Simpsonville. It would locate next to the Riverstone subdivision, also on McCall Road, and would leave an existing pond, a large stand of trees and a house on the land.

Seven people registered to speak against the plan to rezone the property from residential suburban to R-15 single family at a public hearing in August, citing traffic issues on a two-lane road with little shoulders and the density of the proposed development in relation to the nearby Stony Creek subdivision where houses are built on 5 acre lots.

Councilman Dan Tripp initially spoke against the rezoning in August, saying the area was “too fragile” and there were numerous issues, including 250 homes under construction in Riverstone that would add more traffic.

“That road is horrible,” Tripp said. “The edges of the road are falling apart. They come in and repave it and it crumbles within a year.”

But after meeting with the developer’s engineer and receiving an initial plan for the subdivision, Tripp said Monday he now would support the rezoning, though he still has concerns.

Many of the large pieces of land surrounding the site have been developed into subdivisions already and Tripp said he’d have a hard time telling a landowner they can’t develop it in a similar way.

“To tell him, ‘Everybody else sold their land, but sorry you can’t.’ I find that inconsistent with the surrounding area,” Tripp said.

Eastside townhomes back on track

On Greenville’s Eastside, The Diocese of Charleston wants to develop land on Brushy Creek Road next to Prince of Peace Catholic Church and across from Eastside High School into a townhome development with up to 53 units.

Larry McNair said he plans to build 50 townhomes in several buildings of varying heights and lengths. All townhomes would have garages and two-car driveways and the development would include a detention pond, he said.

Greenville County’s planning staff and Planning Commission each recommended denial of the request to rezone the 7.7 acres from R-10 single family residential to RM-7 multifamily because it didn’t match surrounding zoning.

Councilman Rick Roberts said with every development in the area traffic is a concern, but multifamily housing produces less trips per day than subdivisions and the developer requested a lower density on another development nearby which now seemingly made his new request incompatible. Roberts moved for approval.