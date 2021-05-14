Simpsonville seeks to stem a surge in new car washes

SIMPSONVILLE — On an overcast day near one of Simpsonville's busiest intersections, cars filter in and out of an automatic car wash, rolling through the whirring brushes or parked next to one of the roughly two dozen free vacuums.

Just across the street a crew puts the finishing touches on a nearly identical business.

The recent construction of the almost adjacent car washes on some of the most visible real estate in the city — the intersection of Fairview Road and Southeast Main Street — punctuated an issue for city officials. Simpsonville City Planner Jason Knudsen said in the past, maybe one or two people interested in opening a car wash would approach the city in a given year. More recently, it has grown to multiple conversations every month.

"It's gone from, 'yeah, people are coming in here and there,' to this just is the topic of conversation now," Knudsen said.

As Simpsonville works to revitalize its city center and cultivate a charming, small town environment, Knudsen said a proliferation of car washes threatens to push out a more diverse selection of businesses that could further that goal.

With low overhead and maintenance costs, the businesses are highly profitable but add little to Simpsonville's identity, Knudsen said.

It's an issue throughout the city. But when it was announced a second car wash would be built at the intersection of Fairview and Southeast Main, residents began contacting city leaders to voice concern that prime real estate was being squandered.

"That's when people were kind of like 'Are you kidding me? Why in the world would you permit this?"" Knudsen said. "But there's nothing in our ordinance that says we could restrict it and say no. So our hands were kind of tied on that one."

Simpsonville City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its May meeting asking staff to draft a zoning ordinance that would curb the trend.

"Since this seems to be an ongoing issue, we think we need to update our zoning regulations to make it a little clearer who we want to be," said Mayor Paul Shewmaker.

In doing so, the city looks to emulate Mauldin to the north, which passed a zoning ordinance in April that restricted new car maintenance businesses, including car washes, from setting up shop within a half-mile of each other. Mauldin City Planner David Dyrhaug said the change was enacted to stop one kind of business from dominating the city.

Knudsen said his recommendation to council will likely not be as restrictive as Mauldin's but will be designed specifically to prevent new car washes from strangling healthy growth in the city. He is still in the process of determining what the ordinance will entail. It will not impact existing businesses.

Knudsen hopes to present a draft of the revised zoning requirements to the city's planning commission at its meeting next month. It could be presented to City Council as early as late June, which would put it on course for final approval in in the next several months.

"I'm just getting into the possibilities of what to do," Knudsen said. "Some of that could blanket the entire city with distance requirements for some of those uses, breaking off uses into their own categories … or we could target specific areas of the city."