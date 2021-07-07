Simpsonville rejects rule limiting car washes, auto parts stores

SIMPSONVILLE — A zoning ordinance that would have limited the number of car washes and auto parts stores that could set up shop in Simpsonville failed to make it past the city's planning commission Tuesday night.

The rule would have prohibited new car parts stores and car washes from doing business within 2,000 feet of a similar business, though gas stations and already existing businesses would be exempt. City Council passed a resolution in May directing Simpsonville's planning department to draft the ordinance, specifically to stem the tide of new car washes in the city.

City Planner Jason Knudsen said drive through car washes have been popping up around Simpsonville at an increased rate in recent years. He said residents voiced concern when two were built across the street from each other at Fairview Road and Southeast Main Street, one of the city's busiest intersections.

Knudsen and his staff based the proposed ordinance on a more restrictive rule Mauldin passed in April, which prohibited new vehicle maintenance businesses within a half-mile of each other.

But when the proposed zoning change went before Simpsonville's planning commission, four of the five members present felt it would stymie competition and unfairly single out one kind of business.

"If you're not building competition, than you're probably not doing something right," said commission chairman Dave Knapp.

Commissioner Thomas Mogle II said that given the number of car washes already operating in the city, the ordinance was likely unnecessary.

"The horse is already out," he said.

The only commissioner to vote in favor of the zoning change was Rachel Glanton. She said while she understands her fellow members concerns about restricting business, she sees the influx of vehicle maintenance shops as harmful to Simpsonville.

"I agree with the concept," she said of the failed ordinance ahead of the vote. "I don't like how many automotive related businesses are in the city."