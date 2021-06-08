Simpsonville picks firm behind Greer streetscape for downtown transformation

Simpsonville has offered a contract to the engineering firm that orchestrated Greer's expansive streetscape project to improve its downtown corridor, and enlisted two other companies to upgrade City Park and extend the city's portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

City Council voted unanimously June 8 to offer the downtown contract to Cotransco, which was instrumental to a transformative project in downtown Greer.

"I certainly do look forward to having some things that we can brag about like Greer is bragging right now," Councilman Lou Hutchings said ahead of the vote.

Council also voted unanimously to bring the Greenville-based SynTerra Corporation to design the upgrades to City Park. Studio Main, based in Pelzer, will lead the extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail to Heritage Park.

Charlotte-based ColeJenest and Stone will be working with Cotransco and Synterra to handle the landscape architecture for both the downtown and City Park projects.

Speaking to council, City Administrator Dianna Gracely said Cotransco's proven ability to deliver on the kind of project city leadership envisions for downtown made the company a logical choice. Synterra, she said, has extensive experience in environmental preservation and recreational design, which made them ideal for the City Park upgrades.

She said Studio Main and its founder Blake Sanders were a natural fit for the Swamp Rabbit expansion because of the company's experience working on trail projects, particularly the Doodle Trail between Easley and Pickens, and is familiar with the city's plans for its section of the trail.

"He is probably one of the foremost experts on trail design," she said of Sanders.

The three projects were among the largest council prioritized at its annual retreat in March.

The downtown development is set to include a re-engineering of the intersection of Curtis and Main streets, as well as a comprehensive streetscape project. City Park is expected to get two new football fields, bathrooms and upgrades to its amphitheater.

The three teams the city selected came from an initial list of nine who responded to Simpsonville's request for qualifications. A selection committee made up of Gracely, Hutchings, Mayor Paul Shewmaker, City Planner Jason Knudsen, and Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Davis initially weighed selecting a single applicant to handle all three projects. But Gracely said it became clear during the selection process that the separate undertakings were too expansive for one team to handle.

Following council's vote to offer the contracts, Gracely will enter into negotiations with the separate engineering teams to determine cost estimates, timelines and other logistics. Those negotiated contracts will be presented for another vote at a later date.

The developments and others prioritized by council at the March retreat will be funded through a $14 million revenue bond.