Simpsonville narrows list of design teams for downtown, City Park, trail projects

A Simpsonville selection committee has narrowed the list of teams vying to design comprehensive changes to the city's downtown, improvements to City Park and extending its section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail to Heritage Park.

The group recently interviewed Cotransco, Davis and Floyd Engineering, the SynTerra Corporation and ADC Engineering — four of the nine that originally responded to Simpsonville's request for qualifications. City Administrator Dianna Gracely said she will present recommendations from the committee to City Council at its meeting June 8.

Council will vote on each project separately. Gracely said more than one of the four finalists will be selected to handle the designs and there will be three contracts.

"It's too big for one," she said. "And while there does need to be some coordination, particularly between the (City) park and the downtown, I feel like the committee has come up with a really good strategy for dividing up the work."

The three projects are among the largest undertakings council chose to prioritize at its annual retreat in March and will be funded through a $14 million revenue bond. The bond will not include a tax increase.

Specific plans have not been proposed for each one but council and staff have discussed overarching goals for the developments.

The downtown revitalization will likely include an overhaul of the intersection of Curtis and Main streets, which meet in the heart of the city, as well as a comprehensive streetscape project. City Park is expected to get two new football fields, bathrooms and upgrades to its amphitheater.

Simpsonville is also planning to move its city hall, police department and fire department headquarters to City Park's periphery and recently hired DP3 architects to design that project.