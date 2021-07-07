Simpsonville golf cart manufacturer's $8.7M expansion will more than double its footprint

SIMPSONVILLE — A manufacturer of electric golf carts, off-road carts and other recreational vehicles announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County.

STAR EV's investment of more than $8.7 million will create 50 new jobs and help meet growing demand, according to a news release. The company, located at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville, currently has 10,000 square feet of corporate offices and 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The expansion, announced July 7, will come in two phases over the next five years, STAR EV Controller Beth Wolfe said.

The first phase will include a two-story, 20,000 square foot expansion of the offices on the front side of the building and a 45,000 square foot expansion of the manufacturing area on the back side. The second phase will include an additional 100,000 square feet.

The expansion is expected to be completed by late 2025.

“This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market,” CEO Jane Zhang said in the announcement.

The company distributes its products from more than 200 locations worldwide. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for this project.