Simpsonville eyes adding brewery downtown, requiring a change in zoning rules

Simpsonville is paving the way for a brewery to set up shop in its downtown.

Tuesday night, the Simpsonville Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend City Council change downtown zoning rules to allow a microbrewery or brewpub in its city center, according to city planner Jon Derby. The move comes after at least two separate parties approached the city about opening that kind of business in Simpsonville's central hub, Derby said.

Council will likely discuss the recommendation at its committee of the whole meeting later this month and would vote on it during its meeting in March.

Currently, a business of that type would only be allowed to operate in the city's industrial areas.

"With the change in economics and the calls from people wanting this, we kind of look a this as being a great asset for the downtown area," Derby said. "We've had a lot of those come in, we just couldn't allow them."

With developments like Burdette Central on Simpsonville's South Main Street and other revitalization projects getting off the ground, Derby said downtown is becoming more attractive to entrepreneurs interested in brewing beer.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"A lot of these buildings we have down here are starting to get renovated and opened up, so there's actually space to for them to come in here," he said. "So that's what's driving the push for that."

The Planning Commission also recommended council set firm guidelines on live music performances and adjust zoning mandates that prohibit the sale of alcohol within a certain proximity of churches. Both are related to the recent interest in establishing a brewery in downtown, Derby said.

A brewpub, Derby said, would be a smaller operation designed specifically for customers to drink the beer onsite. The commission recommended stipulations for any downtown microbreweries — which are typically larger and have the capacity to bottle and ship their product — such as requiring that a restaurant be attached.

"We've got some buildings and some areas where we thought this would be a great idea," Derby said. "And there's people coming down or calling up asking, 'is this allowed?'" and we don't have one. We have some tap houses in town, but we don't have anyone actually brewing beer."