Simpsonville council selects $1.7 million bid for arts center renovation

Simpsonville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Central Interiors Inc. to transform a disused school building in the city's downtown into an arts center.

The city awarded the New York-based company a roughly $1.7 million contract to overhaul the building's auditorium, lobby and exterior. The company, which has an office in Myrtle Beach, submitted the lowest of the eight bids the city received for the project, about $500,000 less than the original estimated cost of the renovation.

"I'm very pleased with the amount for this construction," Councilman Lou Hutchings said before voting on the contract.

City Administrator Diana Gracely said the figure does not cover the price of new seating in the auditorium, the fees the city paid for designs, or required special materials inspections.

The project is still pending approval from the state Department of Commerce, but Gracely told council on Tuesday the agency has 30 days to review the project and she is hopeful they will give the green light before then.

"I'm hoping they'll do that a little quicker but that's not been the case with all the other things we've had to go through on this project," she said.

The building sits in downtown Simpsonville and once housed Simpsonville Elementary School, which closed in 2002. In 2019, Simpsonville received a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the renovation and City Council hired an architecture firm to create the design.

Gracely said requirements that came with the federal funding and stipulations from State Department of Archives and History have delayed progress, but work will likely begin soon.