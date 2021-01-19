Silver Airways coming to Greenville airport with nonstop flights to 3 Florida destinations

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will add a low-cost airline providing non-stop travel to three Florida destinations, with specific reach beyond to the Caribbean and Bahamas, GSP announced Tuesday.

Silver Airways will begin service on March 18, joining recently activated service in Columbia and Charleston after fits and starts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The GSP service will offer nonstop flights, starting at $59, to Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. From Jacksonville, the same plane will connect to Fort Lauderdale.

The airline has "an extensive network" throughout the Caribbean and Bahamas in cooperation with partners.

Last month, Silver began flights out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport direct to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. Columbia fliers for years had complained about a lack of low-cost airlines.

The same day in October that Silver announced Columbia service, the airline said it would begin flights just before Thanksgiving from Charleston International Airport. The Charleston service came after a delay dating back to February when Silver announced its return to Charleston after a five-year hiatus.

In March, Silver CEO Steven Rossum pleaded in a letter to President Donald Trump's administration that the company was "in dire need" of coronavirus bailout funds or the jobs of its 1,000 employees would be "gravely at risk." The airline ultimately received payroll support relief.

Now, Silver has "taken a different approach" from others in the industry by expanding service during the pandemic, Silver's marketing manager, Angelia Hanne, said during a news conference at GSP. Hanne said Greenville was in the airline's plans during the opening of the two other South Carolina operations.

"As I drove to Charleston and Columbia opening those stations," she said, "I would pass through Greenville and I'd say, 'Greenville you're next.'"

How low-cost carriers will compete with larger airlines once the pandemic clears is uncertain, given it is not yet known how travel habits might change.

Dave Edwards, GSP's president and CEO, expressed confidence in the Silver's long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Silver Airways to GSP," Edwards said, "and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

Service to Orlando and Tampa will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Jacksonville service will operate Mondays and Fridays.

Flights will be on ATR turboprop aircraft with both 46 and 70 seats.