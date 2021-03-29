Sewer district that sued Greenville County over consolidation settles ahead of deadline

One of three sewer districts in Greenville County that filed a lawsuit to stop the county from consolidating sewer services for unincorporated areas into a single district has reversed course just days ahead of a county-imposed deadline.

Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District agreed to transfer its sewer services to Metropolitan Sewer Authority, or MetroConnects. The board of MetroConnects approved the agreement March 29 in a unanimous vote at a special called meeting.

The agreement and its accompanying changes in billing structure means thousands of customers will pay significantly more for sewer service beginning July 1.

Average cost per year for the 14,500 customers served in Gantt will rise from $72.60 to $210.36 under MetroConnects. The 190 percent increase comes as billing for sewer service is changed from property taxes to a monthly bill attached to customers’ water bills. MetroConnects charges a flat monthly fee of $11.25 and a user fee of $1.57 per 1,000 gallons. The average customer uses about 4,000 gallons of water per month.

The MetroConnects board also approved an asset transfer agreement with Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District on Monday. Wade Hampton’s commissioners had voted in January to transfer sewer services to MetroConnects. Greenville County Council must approve each of the changes.

Special purpose districts in Berea and Marietta had previously agreed to transfer sewer services to MetroConnects and County Council already approved those changes.

That leaves Taylors Fire and Sewer and Parker Sewer and Fire districts as holdouts. Those districts, along with Gantt, filed two separate lawsuits in state circuit court in an effort to halt the consolidation plan, which they argue is unconstitutional. A hearing is scheduled in late April.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Officials with Gantt couldn’t be reached for comment Monday about the agreement or pending lawsuit.

When County Council approved the plan to absorb six sewer districts into MetroConnects in December 2020, it included language that would allow the county to take control of the special purpose districts if they didn’t agree to transfer control of sewer by the end of March. If districts voluntarily give up sewer service, they will maintain control of their fire departments and other services and assets.

If not, the county may create fire service areas and the departments would need county approval for all budget and tax decisions.

MetroConnects has begun to assess the financial situation and needs of sewer districts that have agreed to consolidate and is moving forward with its plan to take over service and billing on July 1, said Carolyn Farr Shanesy, MetroConnects spokeswoman. That won’t depend on the pending litigation from Taylors and Parker, she said.

“We’re still open to conversation with them,” Shanesy said.