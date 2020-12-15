Sewer consolidation approved by Greenville council; 3 districts vow to continue legal fight

As masked sewer district officials murmured their objections in the audience at County Square Tuesday night, Greenville County Council finalized its plan to consolidate all sewer operations in unincorporated parts of the county.

The proposal to consolidate sewers had been lauded by Renewable Water Resources, the county’s sewer treatment authority, as well as by business and environmental leaders as the best way to attack a decades-long backlog of sewer rehabilitation needs, particularly in the county’s aging textile mill villages.

Finalizing the plan marked a hallmark achievement for Chairman Butch Kirven at the tail end of the council’s two-year session, and brought to pass a change county leaders long called for and which was recommended in the county’s new comprehensive plan.

The consolidation may expedite the laborious and costly task of replacing miles of outdated clay sewer lines that are still prevalent in many of the sewer districts throughout the county. Over the next eight years, the remaining sewer provider, Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict, commonly known as MetroConnects, plans to upgrade lines throughout the former mill villages throughout the county. One report put the sewer needs at nearly $300 million countywide.

But three sewer districts vowed to fight the council’s move in court, calling the consolidation an illegal overreach by the county. Commissioners said the council wants to consolidate not just sewers but power, while stripping away the voice of voters who had elected sewer commissioners to represent their needs.

“This battle, though, is not finished. We believe that County Council has violated state law in this hostile takeover, and we will pursue legal action to stop this power grab,” commissioners for Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; and Taylors Fire and Sewer District said in a joint statement after the vote.

County Council voted to approve agreements with three other sewer districts — Berea Public Service District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District — to transfer sewer operations to MetroConnects. In exchange, Berea and Wade Hampton get to keep control over their fire departments while Marietta maintains control of its water service.

Consolidation means a change to the way customers will pay for sewer operations, likely starting in July 2021. Customers who now pay for sewer through annual property and vehicle tax bills will see sewer charges begin to appear on their water bill.

Some of the most vulnerable residents — the elderly or disabled who are on fixed incomes and exempted from most sewer fees now through the homestead exemption — will now have to pay up to an average of $210 per year in sewer costs under the new plan.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Tuesday night, Councilman Joe Dill said MetroConnects would work with those customers to ensure they don’t suffer due to consolidation.

"I'll make sure that old people are not taken advantage of in this process, that their bills are not going to be jacked up," Dill said.

Though consolidation was discussed for decades and MetroConnects approached districts last year to ask if they would voluntarily give up sewer operations, the current plan came together over the last six weeks and required a special called meeting to get it across the finish line before three councilmen depart and new council members take over in January.

Tuesday was the final meeting for Councilmen Bob Taylor, Sid Cates and Rick Roberts.

Councilman Willis Meadows unsuccessfully tried to get the council to stall, saying Tuesday night the plan wasn’t clear and questions remained unanswered.

“We have brought this before us in a hasty manner,” Meadows said. “We have had four weeks to look at 53 pages and there are a lot of questions that have been asked that haven’t been answered.”

Kirven said he had clarity and knew how he would vote.

“You might not have clarity but I think others obviously do have clarity.” Kirven said.

In the end, the council voted 8-4 in favor of consolidation. Councilmembers Mike Barnes, Xanthene Norris, Cates and Meadows were opposed.