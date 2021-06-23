Seattle firm connecting veterans with health care coming to Anderson: Business notebook

ANDERSON — A medical tech firm that specializes in hooking veterans up with medical care is pulling up stakes in Seattle and moving to a radically repurposed building in the Upstate.

Sync.MD announced June 21 it would bring its 10-person, six-year-old operation to Anderson by the fall. The company will operate for about a year out of Anderson County's business incubator space at 1428 Pearman Dairy Road, said Teri Gilstrap, the Anderson County economic development office's manager for workforce development and existing industries.

"They loved the Anderson location, being able to have the office space in our incubator," Gilstrap said. "They have long-term plans, but right now it’s providing a resource for vets to manage their healthcare."

The incubator space, which started life in 1950 as a Singer sewing machine factory, was home to power-tools maker Techtronic Industries Co. (TTI) before Anderson County acquired the 535,000-square-foot building in late 2017. Sync.MD will be the third company currently in the incubator space. The startups share the old power tools plant with county offices and Tri-County Technical College. TTI has since moved into a facility just off Interstate 85.

Gilstrap said Sync.MD already works closely with veteran nonprofits in the area such as Upstate Warrior Solution and When Life Sucks, a group that assists veterans with mental health needs. South Carolina ranked second in a recent WalletHub analysis among U.S. states for military personnel to retire comfortably.

According to a statement from Upstate SC Alliance, Sync.MD uses patented technology to store and disseminate via smartphone a patient's medical records as needed among disparate healthcare organizations. The company's technology enables better coordination of care, which improves care outcomes, the statement said.

Sync.MD's tech-driven jobs are "very high-paying," Gilstrap said. Anyone interested in applying can email Gilstrap or call her at 864-260-1061.

Quick hits

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport plans to open a new restaurant — Qdoba Mexican Eats — this summer in the airport's "grand hall," according to a media release from the airport. This will be Qdoba's first restaurant to open in the region. Qdoba has more than 750 locations in the United States and Canada and was voted "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It will be located just outside the airport's TSA checkpoint area next to Chick-Fil-A.

The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race will finish in Greenville on June 27 having started June 19 in San Antonio, a media release from race organizers said. A ceremony will begin at 1:25 p.m. by NOMA Square, and the rally race's 120 antique cars (all built before 1975) are expected to start crossing the finish line in one-minute intervals around 1:40 p.m. The cars will park on Main Street between McBee and NOMA Square until about 4:30 p.m. on race day.

Lake Homes Realty, a firm that markets lakeside property nationwide, released its summertime analysis of South Carolina property sales on June 21. The new Summer 2021 Lake Market Report provides a state-by-state rundown of home sales. The total lake home market in South Carolina is $1.4 billion. The top three markets here are Lake Wylie outside of Charlotte, N.C. ($507 million) followed by the Upstate's Lake Keowee ($123 million) and Hartwell Lake ($111 million).

On the move

Personnel announcements from around the Upstate.

The Clemson University Foundation, an independent nonprofit entity that manages the school's $950 million endowment, has announced three new board members who will start on July 1. They are healthcare executive Noel M. Geoffroy of New Jersey, Sonoco executive Ernest D. Haynes III of Columbia and Atlanta lawyer Mark Wasserman. They were appointed by unanimous vote of the board, having been nominated by alumni and friends.

Clemson University also announced the selection of five new members for the school's 22-member alumni board. They will start on July 1. They are agriculture executive Lori Anne Carr of Ridge Spring, business executive Michael Clark of Fort Myers, Fla., marketing executive "Bill" Thomas Linton III of Knoxville, Tenn., pediatric nurse practitioner Melanie Pniewski of Aiken, Greenville architect Brad Smith.

United Community Bank announced June 21 it has created a new USDA lending group and is adding a business development officer for that division. David Matthews joins UCB fresh from his role of deputy White House liaison to the USDA under the Trump administration, a statement from the bank said. In that role he received awards for service and workforce engagement from the Farm Service Agency. Matthews also serves on the board of the United States Agency for International Development.

World Relief Upstate, an evangelical nonprofit that helps refugees transition to life in the United States, announced June 18 that Brandon Baughn is the organization's new office director. Originally from Ohio, Baughn worked in community and educational development in Pakistan and Indonesia for nearly 15 years. He holds a master's degree in international education development from Columbia University.

