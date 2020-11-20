SC state parks revenue up 30% since July. You can visit for free on Nov. 27.

Consistent advisements throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to spend time outdoors and socially distanced appear to have benefitted South Carolina's state parks.

Since the state's 47 parks reopened in May, after shutting down for a month while officials assessed the spread of coronavirus, occupancy of campsites and cabins is significantly higher than in 2019.

As of Wednesday, revenue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which began July 1, is up 30 percent over this point last year, according to Dawn Dawson-House, director of corporate communications for the state's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The state park system reported $31.86 million in revenue for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that ended June 30, only about $2 million down from the previous year despite losing all of April to the COVID-19 closure.

"Our park teams, around the state, have been consistently welcoming day-use and overnight visitors in numbers larger than we have ever seen," said Paul McCormack, director of the state park service.

"It has only been through the hard work of a dedicated team and the cooperation of an understanding public that we have been able to manage the crowds and provide the experiences and resources that have, for many, become a highlight of a stress filled year."

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

May and June showed modest gains, but from July 1 to Nov. 18 campground occupancy was up more than 12 percent over 2019, at 60.77 percent. Cabins have performed even better since July, shooting up to 78.75 percent occupancy, a more-than 13 percent increase from last year.

On Nov. 27, the state park system is waiving admission fees, which typically range between $3 and $8 per person, according to a news release. The free admission is part of the national #OptOutside campaign, which encourages spending time outdoors the day after Thanksgiving. The national promotion is sponsored by outdoor retailer REI.

A one-year pass to all 47 state parks is $99. A pass to 35 select parks — excluding some of the most popular, such as Hunting Island, Paris Mountain and Table Rock — is $75 for one year.

More information is available at southcarolinaparks.com.