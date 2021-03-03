SC’s manufacturers gear up for mass vaccinations of workforce but effort will take weeks

South Carolina's health department is counting on the honor system as the state's essential workers report for vaccines in coming weeks.

Would-be vaccine recipients will not have to prove where they work or what they do. They will not need a doctor's note, a company ID or a letter from their employer.

"We are making sure it's very clear who's included in Phase 1B, but also, we are not going to be requiring documentation," said Myra Reece, director of environmental services for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That, she said, is because the state wants to keep everything as simple as possible.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced March 2 that the state would be advancing to "Phase 1B" of the vaccine rollout early next week, a move that adds about 2.7 million people to those eligible to be vaccinated. Included in this group are people 55 and older but also hundreds of thousands of "front line" essential workers — teachers, food-service workers, bus drivers and factory workers, among others.

A day after the governor's announcement, employers across South Carolina were grappling with questions regarding the where, the what, the when and the how of getting vaccines to their employees. The South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership offered a crash course in vaccinations via video-conference on March 3 with state health officials, and more than 700 people tuned in.

Reece was on the call with Louis Eubank, a DHEC director who certifies care sites, Fran Marshall, the agency's director of applied science and community engagement, and Andy Carr, vice president for operations with the manufacturing extension partnership.

"Bottom line, if they report to work every day, their job requires them to do that. And they come into close contact with folks in the work environment, they are considered front-line essential workers," Reese said.

Close contact, Marshall added, means you cannot do your work without coming within six feet of other people for more than 15 minutes.

"It's not the same as 'essential business' that was defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier on in the pandemic," Marshall said. "This is a different definition. It's really related to the assignment of workers and how close they have to work to either the public or to other employees."

While line workers at a plant might be eligible for the vaccine, office workers at the same plant might not.

Some companies have applied to DHEC to be a certified vaccinating site, able to provide shots because many have their own in-house nursing staff and clinics. Others want to organize mobile vaccination clinics to come to their plants to vaccinate employees en masse. Still others want the best information to convey to employees so that they could register for and get their own vaccinations at a local clinic.

All options are open to employers, the DHEC officials said, but any route an employer chooses should be coordinated with local "providers." A list of vaccination providers is available on DHEC's COVID-19 page at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov and is searchable by zip code. (A search for "29609" near downtown Greenville, for instance, pulled up 75 locations across three counties, most of them at Walgreens and Walmart stores, and which vaccine each is administering).

Eubank said the state is activating new providers this week and next week, adding them now so that vaccinations can expand smoothly once the supply of vaccine opens up. To head off a potential provider choke point, he said, DHEC has activated 124 independent pharmacies across the state, all of which will be supplied with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, the timetable for Phase 1B workers to be vaccinated entirely depends on that supply, severely limited but poised to surge by mid-April with production ramping up of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Eubank said. South Carolina currently receives anywhere from 115,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccine a week, Eubank said.

"So you can see that we have millions of people who need the vaccine," Eubank said, "and you know that demand is only going to increase come Monday. And our supply is a fraction of that."

Even companies that have already worked out a deal with a local provider to vaccinate employees will have to wait until enough doses are on hand to set up a mass vaccination clinic, he added.

The state received 41,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the weekend, Eubank said, but no new shipments are coming for at least a couple weeks.

That vaccine, once it does become widely available, is a game changer, he said, because of its longer shelf life, no need for deep freeze and a relatively speedy manufacturing process. The single dose, he pointed out, also doubles the supply compared to the double-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.