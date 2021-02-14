SC native brings plant-based snickers and more to Greenville as vegan restaurant expands

Emilie Blanchard’s great grandmother, Emilie Theodore, was the second lady of South Carolina from 1986 to 1994 and captured hearts with the cookbooks she handed out on the campaign trail. She titled them “Theodore’s Tasty Treats” and named the recipes after her grandkids, and then her great grandkids.

Blanchard has followed in Theodore’s footsteps with a little less butter and sugar.

Last month, Blanchard expanded her plant-based, grab-and-go shop Tasty as Fit from Columbia, her hometown, to Greenville, where she moved when she was seven.

“People still to this day will bring those cookbooks up to me,” Blanchard said. “She was famous for this blueberry casserole and gave me such fond memories around food.”

Blanchard’s Greek heritage means that food has always been a big part of her family, she said. But when she moved to New York in 2012 with a dream of being a broadcast journalist, she never imagined she would end up with two restaurants and 35,000 Instagram followers interested in her healthy recipes that she says pack in nutrients without sacrificing taste.

Her first taste of New York was as an NBC’s TODAY Show intern during her sophomore year at the University of Georgia, where she majored in journalism. She then worked in public relations at women’s apparel company Jay Godfrey while doing an eight-week intensive program at New York Film Academy. But her favorite job in the Big Apple was as a fitness trainer at SLT — “Strengthen, Lengthen, Tone” — which taught classes using cardio, strength training and Pilates.

After marrying in 2017 and moving back to Columbia, she was determined to open a similar studio in her hometown and even looked at spaces to buy. While she waited, she decided to start an Instagram account called 'Tasty as Fit' to post her recipes.

“I wanted the name to represent that, yes it’s healthy and plant-based food, but it’s also really good,” she said.

Soon after, a working mom of four asked if she could pay Blanchard to drop off healthy meals on her doorstep once a week.

Blanchard agreed, not knowing it would be her portal to a new career.

The family friend shared her enthusiasm for the meals in an Instagram post. The next day, four or five more moms asked to be added to the list. By the end of the year, she had 15 clients and asked them to purchase glass containers to drop off on her porch for refills — something she now thinks was a mistake.

“We’d come home to a pile of glassware on our porch,” she said. “But that’s the thing is you can’t think too much when starting something or you won’t do it.”

In 2018, she and her husband decided they either needed to go all in or back away from the project so they could reclaim their kitchen. They soon signed off on a space with a commercial kitchen where the meals could be prepped for pickup on Tuesdays.

“Having it be a commercial kitchen helped me sleep at night because I knew if this didn’t work out, it can be useful for someone else and not be too big of a loss,” she said.

But her customers were soon asking for grab-and-go items so they could pick up food on other days. Blanchard listened, but would sell out of the grab-and-go items by noon and find herself apologizing to customers that came for lunch and left disappointed.

“Every leap along the way came with a few weeks of figuring it out,” she said.

Her uncle was fascinated by the success of the Columbia store, coming by every day to observe. After months of learning the ins and outs of the store, he asked her if he could help her open a second store in Greenville. She agreed and handed the reins to her sister, who left her job as a nurse in Nashville. She also relies on a team of interns from the hospitality program at the University of South Carolina for both stores.

Restaurants are known for early start-times of 3 or 4 a.m. But that's not what Blanchard wanted for her staff. All items are made fresh daily, with cooking starting at 6 a.m. on Mondays and 7 a.m. the rest of the week.

Menu options at the Greenville store include a "chicken" salad made with chickpeas, "snicker bites" made with oat flour, dates and dark chocolate chips, as well as a Bolognese sauce made with walnuts and mushrooms. The store has a core group of recipes it uses but rotates what it offers each day.

The pandemic isn’t the ideal time to open a store. But Blanchard felt confident after noting that Tasty as Fit in Columbia saw its sales skyrocket last March as people placed more focus on their health and immune system. The store was also already operating as grab-and-go so all they had to do to accommodate social distancing was set up an online ordering system.

“We were one of the first in Columbia to operate in the pandemic,” she said.

Vegan restaurants are still new to South Carolina. Happy Cow, which works like Yelp for vegan and vegetarian restaurants, lists only 11 exclusively vegan restaurants in the state. Greenville is listed as having 46 vegan- or vegetarian-friendly restaurants.

Blanchard thinks more don’t try it because the food costs are higher when you’re mass ordering quality ingredients such as coconut oil, Medjool dates and chia seeds. Sometimes she comes up with a recipe that would be too expensive for the consumer, so she nixes it. Blanchard’s dream is for everyone to have access to healthy foods.

“We try so hard to get the best price for consumers,” she said. “We ask every supplier their price for each ingredient.”

Instagram has been a key tool in Blanchard’s success, from the first order she received from her former babysitter to now helping her market her two stores with mouth-watering photos and eye-catching graphics. But Blanchard says the platform often doesn’t show the difficulties of being a business owner.

“With Instagram, so many can think it’s all glamorous, but I’m telling you there’s something different every day. A refrigerator breaks. A toilet overflows. And you’re the one they call. But there’s also something beautiful about it because it’s your baby.”

Asked about plans for further expansion, Blanchard said she doesn’t have an end goal.

“A year ago, I would have said we’d never open another store. So I don’t know. I live day by day and if we figure out a way to expand where the quality stays great, maybe, but if not, I’m so happy with these two.”

Tasty as Fit is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3017 Augusta St.