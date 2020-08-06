SC consumer lender settles federal bribery probe for $21.7M

A South Carolina company that makes short-term consumer loans has agreed to pay $21.7 million to stock market regulators to close a three-year investigation into a bribery scandal at its former Mexico division.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement offer from World Acceptance Corp. on Thursday. The Greenville-based company did not admit to or deny the federal agency's findings.

The SEC said the agreement resolves allegations that World Acceptance violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The U.S. Department of Justice also was investigating the matter, but it has decided not to prosecute and close the case, the company said.

According to the SEC, the illicit payment scheme went back to at least December 2010 and continued through June 2017. In a written statement, the commission said the Upstate company's Mexico subsidiary paid about $4.1 million in bribes to local government and organized labor officials so it could gain approval make loans to unionized public employees in the country.

The money was parceled out "in a variety of ways," such as depositing it into bank accounts tied to the corrupt recipients "and by hiring an intermediary to distribute large bags of cash among the officials," the SEC said.

Also, the bribes were recorded in World Acceptance’s bookkeeping records as legitimate business expenses. The SEC said the company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, did not have the internal accounting controls at the time to detect the illegal payments and that management "lacked the appropriate tone at the top" about audits and compliance.

“This long-running bribe scheme did not happen in a vacuum," said Charles Cain, chief of the SEC enforcement unit that investigates foreign corruption. "Through a lack of adequate internal accounting controls and a culture that undermined its internal audit and compliance functions, World Acceptance ... created the perfect environment for illicit activity to occur for nearly a decade.”

The company has said it voluntarily notified federal authorities that it was launching its own investigation after being tipped off anonymously about "compliance matters" at its Mexico operations in mid-2017.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The CEO who was running the Upstate lender at the time and the top in-house lawyer were fired in early 2018, in what the SEC described as remedial acts. World Acceptance sold its WAC de Mexico division for about $44 million later that year.

The company hinted that a deal with the SEC was near in May, when it told investors that the estimated cost would be $21.7 million.

In a written statement from general counsel Luke Umstetter, World Acceptance said it was pleased to resolve the issue and that the settlement reflected the company's "full and robust cooperation in this matter.”

“Having undertaken an extensive independent investigation led by our board and addressing these past issues, we emerge with a renewed focus on operating our business with integrity and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” he said.

The settlement includes more than $17.8 million in disgorged profits from the Mexico business, $1.9 million in interest and a $2 million penalty.

The company opened its doors as World Finance in 1962 with four offices in Greenville. The parent of Southern Bank & Trust owned the consumer lending business in 1973 until its sale to First Union Corp. in 1986. Management bought the renamed World Acceptance three years later and took it public in 1991.

The company now operates about 1,200 offices in 16 states, including 95 in South Carolina. Its typical loan is between $300 and $4,000.

World Acceptance has kept a mostly low profile. It made headlines in 2014 when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau began looking into its marketing practices. The federal agency ended the probe in early 2018 without taking any legal action.