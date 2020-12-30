SC CARES Act grants awarded to nearly 700 nonprofits; business grants announcement Thursday

When the Mill Town Players shut down in mid-March, the theater's artistic director Will Ragland said he was hopeful performances would resume within a month.

But as the pandemic raged on and Pelzer's century-old playhouse remained shuttered, the situation grew more dire. By December, the nonprofit had less than $1,000 in the bank and no way to pay back its outstanding debt. Without help, Ragland said the Mill Town Players were facing complete collapse by mid-January.

But on Tuesday, he opened his email and saw the subject line "SC CARES." He opened the message and learned his organization would receive about $50,000 of the $65 million in coronavirus aid that the state legislature approved in September for small businesses and nonprofits.

"I literally cried," he said. "I couldn't help it. It was just such a relief."

The Mill Town Players were one of 686 South Carolina organizations that will receive awards from the $25 million set aside for specifically for nonprofits, according to a statement from the State Department of Administration, which is overseeing the process.

Grant awards were initially to be announced earlier this month but the state pushed the date back, blaming the high volume of applicants, the Post and Courier reported previously. The DOA said grant announcements for small businesses will continue through Wednesday.

A full list of all grant recipients will be released Thursday. The funding will be distributed through January.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Ragland, who also serves as president of the South Carolina Theatre Association, said he wasn't sure what to expect when he first applied for the grant. He learned the SCTA was receiving $50,000 last week, but didn't think his smaller organization would receive the same amount, if anything at all.

"But it looks like they really came through for us," he said. "And thank God they did, because I know I wasn't the only one in this situation."

Ragland said community theaters and other arts programs across the state have been neglected as the country grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Several other Upstate community theaters were also on that list, including Anderson's Market Theatre Company, the Spartanburg Little Theatre, the Greenwood Community Theatre, the Clemson Little Theatre, and the Foothills Playhouse in Easley, all of which received roughly the same amount as the Mill Town Players.

"Here on Lebby Street in downtown Pelzer, we are the only business that still is not open and that is true for so many of us," said Ragland, who serves as Pelzer's mayor.

The award announcement was not only a lifeline for Ragland's organization but an acknowledgement of the important role the arts play in a community, he said. In a town of less than 1,500, Mill Town Players sold more than 30,000 tickets last year during its sixth season. Ragland said the economic and culture contributions of community theaters are often overlooked and the state's decision to give his organization a lifeline is validating.

"It's been awful, it's been very weird and it's been lonely going into that dark theater and having no life in it," Ragland said. "But just to see the big capital letters 'SC CARES' it was just such a relief after having been abandoned and forgotten about for nine months to see an email that says we do care about you and we're going to support your work."