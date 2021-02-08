ReWa plans to raise rates so the biggest users pay the most; public hearing is Tuesday

Renewable Water Resources, the regional sewer authority with 144,000 customers mostly in Greenville County, plans to raise sewer rates for all of its customers over two years starting in January 2022.

The rate increase if to help pay for capital projects to facilitate the area’s booming growth and maintain its ability to pay down debt, according to ReWa. It will be paired with a structural shift in the way it charges customers, primarily its commercial and industrial users who have larger meters and use more water. Those customers, a small percentage of ReWa’s overall customer base, would pay hundreds or thousands of dollars more per year to ReWa.

Bills for most residential customers would rise about $2 starting in 2022 and another $2 in 2023, according to ReWa estimates. Residential customers make up about 92 percent of ReWa’s overall users.

A public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at ReWa’s main office, 561 Mauldin Rd. in Greenville. Anyone who wishes to will have three minutes to speak to ReWa’s board of commissioners. Space is limited due to coronavirus-related protocols but customers can also speak via livestream. An adjoining conference room will also be used as overflow for speakers to join or watch virtually.

Anyone who wants to speak should call ReWa at 864-299-4000 and leave their name with Becca Stiefle, executive administrator for the board and CEO’s office.

ReWa last raised rates in 2018 that amounted to about $2 per month for residential customers. At that time it had approved a rate increase for 2020 that it chose to cancel due to its better financial position and lower projected expense forecasts, said Chad Lawson, ReWa spokesman.

Its new rate plan fundamentally changes the way the sewer authority charges its larger water users.

ReWa charges all of its customers a $12 per month base fee plus a separate volume charge for the amount of water used each month. Under the new plan, its smallest residential customers will see their base fee increase to $12.38 in 2022 and $12.75 in 2023.

But its largest customers who have an 8-inch water meter will see base fees rise from $12 per month to $290.50 in 2022 and $569 in 2023. Other large customers will see base costs rise dozens or hundreds of dollars per month, depending on the size of their water meter.

ReWa’s volume charge is also planned to increase for residential and industrial customers from $5.86 per 1,000 gallons per month now to $6.27 in 2022 and $6.56 in 2023. The average residential customer uses about 4,000 gallons per month, according to ReWa. Volume rates for commercial customers would rise to $5.96 in 2022 and $6.23 in 2023. Commercial rates are lower because volume is steadier throughout the year than for residences, which spike during the spring and summer months.

The rate hikes are expected to add about $6 million in revenue in 2022 and another $6 million in 2023, Lawson said. It would help pay for existing debt and for capital projects and planned growth.

Following the scheduled public hearing on Tuesday, ReWa's board of commissioners will consider the resolution outlining the rate changes at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.