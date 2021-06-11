Revitalized Judson Mill's first commercial tenant, a climbing gym, opens for business

GREENVILLE — Judson Mill never had a formal ground-breaking ceremony — the coronavirus pandemic made sure of that — but as of this week, the mixed-use revitalization project just west of Greenville has come back to life.

The former textiles plant on Easley Bridge Road celebrated the soft opening of rock-climbing gym BlocHaven on June 10. The 25,000-square-foot training and recreation space opens to the public on June 13. Meanwhile, the first Judson Mill Lofts residents move into apartments next week and a grocery store and bar will open in the fall, the site's developers said.

It is the largest mill redevelopment project ever in Greenville. The plant shut down in 2015.

Because the Judson Mill district is a complex site — a registered historic place, a mixed commercial and residential development, a space that required renovations from the ground up and one that is receiving an array of preservation and economic development incentives — getting to this point has taken six years, said Ken Reiter, Judson Mill's Durman-,N.C.-based developer. As of September, the 35-acre Judson Mill site had attracted about $70 million in investment and could breach $150 million before it is done.

"Doing a building is different than doing a couple buildings versus doing an entire district," Reiter said. "I've been at it for six years and we're just doing the first ribbon cuttings and stuff like that. So it's just a huge ... it's a community really. I mean, it can be corny, but it is a community undertaking to do it the right way."

All told, Judson Mill's finished space will encompass a colossal 800,000 square feet when the project is finished. The construction fencing has largely been removed and about half of the eventual 1,000 parking spaces on site are paved and lined. A new entrance is open on 6th Street behind the mill property, and people living in the surrounding Judson community can walk right on the premises unimpeded for the first time in decades.

"We'd love to have people come in and visit," said Will Snader, BlocHaven's general manager and a youth climbing coach who has taken kids to national competitions a dozen times.

BlocHaven's married co-owners, Doug and Teri Johnson, will be on site daily at Judson Mill with their children, who are themselves nationally competitive climbers. Their climbing gym is among the largest on the East Coast, they said, and will play host to USA Climbing events starting in the fall.

It occupies a former textiles storage warehouse, built in 1991 and the newest building on the mill campus. The rest of the site's buildings were added over time starting in 1912. Large spools Snader and other workers found in the mill's basement serve as tables throughout the gym. Reclaimed wood from the warehouse has been fashioned into tables and benches.

"It's become very much of a family passion to do all this together," said Doug Johnson, a former Seattle-based technology executive who now consults part-time. "And so we all started training, and Teri and I get into it a lot together."

The Johnsons have seven children and said they will focus on family-oriented events at the gym — including movie nights, climbing leagues, camps and member nights. The facility has a weight-training space, a climbing gear store, a cafe, a yoga studio and a mezzanine space for watching competitions. An auto-belay wall is open for climbers hooked up to harnesses, and a top-roping wall will be open in a few weeks, trainer John Lanham said.

Slader demonstrated Bloc-Haven's "Kilter Wall," a wall covered in climbing holds that can be programmed to tilt at any angle. The wall talks via Bluetooth to smart phones through the Kilter Wall app. Climbers can punch in the level of difficulty they are looking for, and the climbing holds light up into a pattern.

But the gym's main feature is climbing boulders, one of which is nicknamed "The Titan."

"I love it," 20-year-old Stephan Bulsa, a trainer from Spartanburg, said after descending from one of the boulders. "It's been a while since we've had a climbing gym in the Upstate."

Other gyms exist but none on this scale.

Reiter, who has headed up the entire Judson Mill project site since day one, visited BlocHaven June 10 with the site's director of development, Lee Shain, and major investor Tom Taft of Greenville, N.C.-based Taft Family Ventures. Reiter said next week's opening of the Judson Mill Lofts apartments will be relatively quiet, but Taft said everyone on the team is excited.

"We've got 22 leases already before people could really see it," Taft said of the apartments. "They were coming in during construction."

Prices start at $1,000 a month for a studio apartment. Two-bedroom apartments start at $1,525, and three-bedroom apartments start at $2,400 a month.

A grand-opening festival is planned for some time in the fall, Reiter said, after more commercial tenants — namely, nonprofit grocer Feed and Seed and the Cowboy Up bar — open in October. Taft said the Judson team is in talks with a half-dozen more retailers and restaurants. The men are also in talks to open a working space for multiple nonprofits, which they have given the working name "Jud Hub."

"It's a group of nonprofits that we're trying to pool together," Reiter said. "We're focused on community impact over here, so racial equity, housing insecurity, food insecurity."

Three years ago, the first person the Johnsons hired for the gym — at the time called Rockoon Climbing Community — was Snader, a climber and youth coach they met at a national competition. There were hundreds of variables no one could predict, said Snader, including construction delays and changes, permitting, development regulations and a pandemic.

"It's been a really interesting and fun journey and has a lot of ups and a lot of downs, too," he said.