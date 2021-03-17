Renowned doctor joins Greenville Health Authority, says Upstate care is board's responsibility

COLUMBIA — Greenville has gained a major advocate for accessible and affordable healthcare — a nationally renowned physician who worked for Prisma Health's predecessor in the Upstate for 27 years who does not feel tied to Prisma when it comes to closing healthcare gaps in the region.

Dr. Jerry Youkey was appointed March 17 to the Greenville Health Authority (GHA) board after a swift meeting in Columbia of state lawmakers from the Greenville County delegation. Chosen by unanimous consent, Youkey will immediately take over the seat left vacant earlier this year when the GHA board chose one of its own, Phillip Liston, to serve as GHA president.

The GHA board has taken several actions in recent months to signal its growing independence from Prisma: before Liston became the GHA president, a Prisma employee had served in that role. The GHA also hired its own attorney and took control of its $1 million in operating funds — both of which had been Prisma's hands until recent months.

Youkey, who is retired now, will be the first doctor to serve on the GHA board, and he brings deep experience in, and connections with, the healthcare industry: Youkey is known locally as the founding dean of the University of South Carolina Medical School in Greenville, a school that has grown to about 100 medical students on the grounds of Greenville Memorial Hospital. He is also the chairman elect of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, a 17-member board charged with accrediting all the medical schools in the United States and Canada. (His most recent visit was with Brown University.)

"What I believe is that the Greenville Health Authority is tasked with really trying to facilitate healthcare and well-being of the citizens of the Upstate," Youkey told lawmakers in the Wednesday morning meeting.

In a conversation with The Post and Courier ahead of the Wednesday meeting, Youkey made it clear he understands the Greenville Health Authority's role as landlord over the Upstate wing of Prisma, the state's largest healthcare provider. The GHA board holds the deeds and leases on Prisma Health's buildings and land in Greenville and surrounding counties.

But, Youkey said, he also sees the role for GHA as much wider than that of landlord. He said he has studied the state law, Act 432, that created the health system in Greenville 74 years ago and said he was open to working with any healthcare organization willing to provide what the region needs.

Prisma's decision to close the emergency room at North Greenville Hospital was the most recent example, he said. Prisma Health might not have to keep it going, Youkey said, but the Greenville Health Authority's role does not end there.

"My belief, although I wasn't involved, my belief is that Prisma Health didn't have any obligation to continue to provide emergency services to North Greenville, under the terms of the lease, and so they elected to stop it," he said. "And I presume that (they) still met the terms of the lease. So that's fine. But then I don't think that GHA, as I interpret their responsibility, is off the hook in regards to making sure that those citizens are served."

"So they may need to find other partners or relationships to do it."

Among those present for Youkey's elevation to the Greenville Health Authority board were Republican state Reps. Mike Burns and Garry Smith, vocal critics of Prisma's handling of cancer and psychiatric services as well as emergency services to the rural northern part of Greenville County. Both lawmakers have said they fear the Midlands operations of Prisma Health, whose facilities stretch from Orangeburg to Oconee County, are sucking profits from the Upstate that would otherwise pay for this care.

Youkey said he has not had any access to Prisma Health's financial information but his focus is on the Upstate.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"My own personal view of it is that GHA's responsibility is the Upstate, not the Midlands," Youkey said. "And my interest, although I'm interested in all of South Carolina from a healthcare standpoint, my own personal interests are obviously in the Upstate. And so I think I'm open minded to be shown information, but at the end of the day if I become a member of the GHA board, my own interests are going to be in how well the Upstate is taken care of."

Prior to its 2017 merger with Palmetto Health in Columbia, the Greenville Health System, which included Greenville Memorial Hospital, was a publicly governed nonprofit. After its merger with Palmetto, the newly combined company rebranded as "Prisma Health" in 2018 and operates independently now as a private nonprofit.

The GHA board that Youkey joined Wednesday is the successor organization of the old Greenville Health System's board, but the board's relationship with the healthcare system has changed fundamentally. GHA, still a public board, owns hundreds of millions of dollars in land and property, but it no longer governs the local healthcare system. Prisma leases its Upstate facilities from GHA for $6 million a year, and GHA passes those lease proceeds to the community in the form of grants and assistance to local governments.

Burns and Smith have applauded GHA's growing independence from Prisma Health, an organization whose creation in 2017 they opposed.

At a Feb. 26 meeting between the GHA board and Prisma executives, Rep. Smith told attendees that for too long "the tail has been wagging the dog" and encouraged GHA board members to take a more active role in controlling Prisma's performance.

On Feb. 15, Burns and Smith invited competitors to the Upstate healthcare market, standing with about a dozen local and state lawmakers and representatives from the Medical University of South Carolina and Bon Secours St. Francis to announce a new task force exploring emergency services in the northern part of Greenville County.

Good facilities, good doctors and education programs will improve health outcomes, Youkey said this week. But Upstate healthcare is relatively expensive and South Carolina ranks among the bottom fifth of states in terms of doctors per 100,000 people, he said. The state is also ranked low in terms of health itself, with too much obesity, hypertension and high stroke rates, he added.

"And so, all of those things, to me, continue to drive where we need to be going with healthcare in the Upstate," he said. "So to the extent that the GHA board can make sure that the resources are there to be able to train and educate physicians and keep and retain doctors and make sure that the deliveries are good, and that we can continue to improve healthcare in the Upstate, I think that's what needs to be done."

Youkey, who has four grandchildren in the area, told The Post and Courier he "fell in love with the Upstate" after being recruited in 1998 from the Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Youkey was a military brat who attended Stanford University as an undergrad and got his medical training at Wisconsin. He was an active member of the U.S. Army Medical Corps before his discharge in 1984.

At Wednesday's hearing, Youkey enjoyed bipartisan support, shaking hands with Democratic Sen. Karl Allen and drawing praise after the meeting from Democratic Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson, in addition to the backing of Republicans Burns and Smith.

"I have always been a believer in continuous improvement, and we want to do what's best for the people of Greenville County," Robinson-Simpson said.