Renovation to create Simpsonville Arts Center should begin by mid-January

Work is set to begin soon on the extensive renovation that will transform a disused school building into the Simpsonville Arts Center.

Bidding for the project opened earlier this month and City Administrator Dianna Gracely said City Council would likely vote to hire a contractor in January. The renovation will begin soon after the city selects a contractor to do the job, Gracely said.

"By mid-January at the latest, we're hoping to see some things start happening there," Gracely said.

Since bidding opened Dec. 15, eight contractors have thrown their names in the ring. The city initially estimated the project would cost about $2.2 million to complete and five of the proposals were at or below that mark. The lowest bid came in at just more than $1.7 million, about $500,000 less than the original projection.

The building sits in downtown Simpsonville and once housed Simpsonville Elementary School, which closed its doors in 2002. City Council voted in 2019 to hire an architecture firm to create the design for the arts center after the city received a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the project.

Gracely said for the past year the city has been working with the State Department of Archives and History, which is requiring Simpsonville to use certain materials in the update to maintain the historic integrity of the building as a condition of the grant.

On Dec. 1, prospective contractors toured the building for the first time and made a second sweep on Dec. 10. City staff has started preparing the building for the project.

"We're hopeful that because we're hitting this in the winter months that we can get some decent bids to keep people working through the winter months when they really can't work outside," Gracely said.

This phase of the project will include updating the building with new windows, sprinklers and an HVAC system. The auditorium and main entrance will be converted into a modern event venue but the rest of the building will largely remain the same for now.

In the future, Gracely said the city also plans to renovate the building's six classrooms and gymnasium, which would cost an estimated additional $2 million.

"You can't eat the whole elephant in one sitting, you have to do it one bite at a time," she said. "We took the biggest need, which was the auditorium and the major systems."

City leadership is hopeful the project will be an asset to the city as officials continue to develop Simpsonville's downtown, Gracely said.