Reid's Fine Foods opens downtown; restaurant and lodging awards; Greenville's title game

Reid's Fine Foods opened its doors in downtown Greenville on Tuesday morning.

It is the company's first expansion outside the Charlotte, N.C. market, and its fifth store overall.

Located at 1 N. Laurens Street, between Orvis and the corner of Richardson and West Washington Street, the store offers a butcher shop, cheeses, wines, local produce and specialty foods, as well as dining, desserts, prepared meals, coffee and a wine bar.

The shop is bright — windows on two sides provide plenty of natural light — with green walls, white fixtures and a high ceiling. Outside and inside seating is available for diners. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. It opens an hour later on Saturday, and on Sunday the lights are on at 10 a.m. and off at 6 p.m.

"We're been looking to open a location in Greenville for quite some time and cannot wait to officially be part of this community," said Tom Coker, president of Reid's Fine Foods, in a news release.

More details can be found at reids.com.

Awards time

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) announced the winners of its annual Upstate Hospitality Awards. To be eligible, nominees must operate in Greenville, Spartanburg, Pickens or Anderson counties. The ceremony is Nov. 9 at Hilton Greenville.

Here are the lucky few, according to a news release:

Restaurant front of the house employee of the year: Acadia Kant, CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

Restaurant heart of the house employee of the year: Sarah Pinkernell, Larkin's Restaurants

Restaurant bartender of the year: Michael Wade, Rick Erwin's Clemson

Restaurant outstanding certified sommelier: Joe Crossan, Table 301

Restaurant chef of the year: Haydn Shaak, Restaurant 17

Restaurant manager of the year: Alberto Vargas, California Dreaming

Restaurateur of the year: Nella Gioia, Ristorante Bergamo

Lodging front of the house employee of the year: AC Clark, Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort

Lodging heart of the house employee of the year: Tara Garner, Residence Inn by Marriott Greenville

Lodging bartender of the year: Dorothy Kohl, Westin Poinsett Hotel

Lodging manager of the year: David Hicks, Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort

Hotelier of the year: Andrew Cajka, Spartanburg Marriott

Hospitality educator of the year: Elijah Edwards, Golden Strip Career Center

Outstanding community service program: Ruthie Smith, Upstate Service Industry United

You can read more about the SCRLA here.

The rundown

Quick hits

Part 1 our continuing 'sports is business, too' series: The Greenville Triumph host Union Omaha for the USL League One championship on Friday at 8 p.m. Expect the crowd to be right up to the edge of state-approved half-capacity. That's about 2,000 fans at Legacy Early College Field. Greenville has hosted six games with fans in the stands this season, so the team is well-practiced in handling crowds with COVID-19 precautions. USL League One officials will be in town later this week to oversee final preparations for the match.

Part 2: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits open the ECHL season on Dec. 11 in Charleston against the South Carolina Stingrays. First home game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is Dec. 18 against the Florida Everblades. Season and half-season ticket packages are on sale now. You can't get single-game tickets quite yet.

A Thursday groundbreaking for the planned Hotel Hartness has been postponed due to expected weather. A new date was not immediately announced. The hotel will be located at 103 Alester Square, southeast of Greenville and north of Five Forks. The luxury boutique hotel is expected to open in 2022, according to the Hartness website.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.