Recruitment of pharma, medical supply manufacturers to SC pushed in Gov. McMaster order

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order April 1 directing the Department of Commerce to increase efforts to recruit pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers.

The difficulties of getting personal protective equipment during the past year — which sparked bidding wars — had "awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve," McMaster said during a news conference at Bausch and Lomb Greenville.

"This last year has made it very clear that relying on China for life-saving medical supplies is a risk we can no longer afford, and South Carolina can lead the way when it comes to bringing the manufacturing of those products back home," McMaster said in a statement.

The Department of Commerce will work with SCBio, a statewide, not-for-profit life sciences industry association. In February, SCBio held a news conference during which McMaster announced he wanted South Carolina to be the leader in domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also spoke, claiming that South Carolina needed to be prepared for another pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, 90 percent of PPE gear was made in China, he said.

Graham said he will help the directive on the federal level, working to get tax credits for companies that develop PPE, similar to those given to wind, solar and energy companies.

"McMaster has made a decision that I think may pay dividends long after our time is up," he said. "Telling everyone in America, South Carolina is open and ready to do business in the area of life sciences."

Life sciences is a $12 billion industry in South Carolina and one of the fastest growing commercial sectors in the state. There are more than 800 firms in 42 of 46 counties and 43,000 direct or indirect jobs, according to research by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, the state’s research economist with the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

SC Bio CEO Sam Konduros said he is ready to "aggressively" follow McMaster's lead with a goal to make it the "most fertile" place for life sciences companies.