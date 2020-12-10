Real estate consultant Armada Analytics relocates in downtown Greenville, will add 33 jobs

Armada Analytics, Inc., a real estate consulting firm, is relocating and expanding its operations in downtown Greenville.

Armada is in the process of moving to 104 S. Main St., next to The Westin Poinsett, according to releases from the governor's office and the state Department of Commerce. The move adds up to a $1 million investment and will create 33 jobs, according to the releases.

The company's previous headquarters was 55 Beatie Place, Suite 1510, on the north end of downtown.

Founded in 2006 in Clemson, Armada provides "commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services tailored specifically to each client’s needs," according to a company news release. Its clients include governments, banks, lenders, insurance companies and pension funds.

"We have called Greenville our home for more than 10 years and look forward to the next 10," Armada Analytics chairman Zack Devier said in a news release. "We are excited about our investment and our future growth in the city."

Armada also has locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Dallas. Open positions will be posted on the company's recruitment page. The hiring process will likely continue through the middle of next year, according to the company's public relations contact.