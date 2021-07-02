Quest Brewing, Greenville's second brewery, suddenly closes after 8 years

GREENVILLE — There was a time when Greenville didn't have a brewery around virtually every corner, or proposed for every adaptive reuse of an industrial building.

In those days, eight years ago, Quest Brewing opened just as the craft beer boom began here, joining Thomas Creek as the area's second production brewery,

Now, Quest is closing.

The brewery opened in July 2013 in an industrial building near the Greenville Downtown Airport with large-scale brewing infrastructure plans by co-owners Don Richardson and Andrew Watts to become a regional brewery.

"For better or worse, many things have changed in the beer industry and beyond since we opened back in 2013," the owners said in a July 1 announcement of the closing.

From its early days, Quest bucked the established distributor model and signed on with an independent distributor. A few years ago, the brewery contended with faulty cans, which became a costly problem.

The owners in their announcement cited "distribution, can purchases, keg leases, equipment loans, etc." as factors setting them back from their original goal.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic and others factors took its toll on us in the last year," the owners said.

The story behind the brewery's beginning was a tale often told by Watts, who before investing in Quest worked in the IT industry and often visited breweries with his brother. After his brother died in a freak accident, Watts decided to take the insurance money and invest in a shared love.

Quest beers were found on store shelves across the state in past years but recently were scarcely found. Nevertheless, the brewery became a live music staple with its outdoor stage, which at the back end of the pandemic was one of the first to come back to life.

The owners didn't shut the door on reemerging in the future, perhaps with a different brand.

"As we continue to figure out our future and what lies ahead, we are hoping for brighter days, but for the time being we will be closed until further notice," they said. "We are hoping to reopen in the next month or so with a new entity including Don and team. Rest assured that we are not giving up and working hard to bring our brewery back to life."

In a Facebook post, Richardson said he was "going to bust my ass to bring us back! Maybe a new name and concept but I'm not done yet."