Proposed $714M Greenville schools budget freezes taxes, raises pay, dips into reserves

GREENVILLE — Greenville County school leaders have pitched a $714 million spending plan for next year that increases salaries across the board while freezing taxes and dipping into the district's reserves.

The proposal was outlined in a broad-ranging, two-hour budget workshop on March 30 during which school administrators also asked for a 2 percent retroactive pay increase for all employees dating back to July 1.

The retroactive 2 percent raises for all 10,000 employees will cost $10.8 million, said Superintendent Burke Royster, $5.96 million of which will be covered by an 11th hour allocation from the South Carolina Legislature to cover teacher pay increases that lawmakers froze during the pandemic. He said he would ask for board approval on the retroactive raises at their April meeting.

If approved, workers for South Carolina's largest school district will see a hefty bump to their paychecks before the end of the school year, Royster said.

"Everybody in this district had to do things differently," Royster said of the pay increases. "Their job has become more complicated and more complex because they have to follow protocols they ordinarily don't have to follow. They just come and do their work."

Looking ahead, the 2021-2022 budget cycle that starts July 1 assumes $691 million in local and state funding, said Robin Stack, the school district's executive director of finance. That estimate is $23 million short of the school district's planned expenses.

Stack said the district has a few choices for funding the proposed plan: raise taxes to cover the $23 million shortfall, dip into reserves to cover the shortfall, or a combination of the two.

Board members have about two months to decide what to do.

Approval of the 2021-2022 budget requires two board votes, the first on April 29 and the second on May 18.

Royster said he was not comfortable raising taxes because property tax increases hit small businesses, small industries and rental properties hardest — many of which were also hardest hit by the pandemic. Owner-occupied homes are not charged property taxes for school operations, and many large industries benefit from tax-incentive deals that leave them largely untouched by local property tax hikes.

As currently proposed, the Greenville County Schools budget has no tax increase and, because the plan to dip into the school district's reserves is short-term, should not affect bond ratings, Royster said.

Without going into detail, Royster said his finance team forecasts that recurring funds from state and local sources will, over time, cover the 2021-2022 overages.

"We're never going to recommend to utilize non-recurring funds for recurring costs in a way that we don't believe, conservatively projecting, those can be covered over time by recurring revenue," Royster said.

Royster said the $23 million in overages amounts to just more than 3 percent of the budget. The last time the district dipped into its reserves was during the Great Recession, when its overages amounted to closer to 4 percent.

Proposed spending increases for next year are generally tied to salaries.

One of the more notable increases is a $2 per hour hike in pay for bus drivers and nutrition workers, two staffing areas hardest to fill both before and during the pandemic, Royster said.

The district is competing with Amazon, FedEx and the United State Postal Service for drivers, said Adam James, the director of transportation for Greenville County Schools. The average entry wage for local commercially licensed drivers is $15.73, according to the district, and the average wage is $19.47. Under the proposed new pay schedule for district bus drivers, the beginning hourly rate would increase from $15.21 to $16 and bring the average pay to $17.81.

The district still has about 80 openings for bus drivers, whose jobs are typically 30 hours a week and nine months a year. Sixty-two bus drivers left during the 2020-2021 school year, James said. Two died from COVID-19. Thirteen quit over coronavirus fears. The rest left for other jobs.

Trustee Derek Lewis asked Royster why pay could not be increased even more if demand for drivers is exceeding supply.

Royster answered that the district is approaching a dilemma. If it increases pay for hourly workers too much they will end up earning more than first-year teachers. Walmart is paying its truckers $80,000 to $90,000 a year, he said.

"We could get into an issue of other pay schedules getting upside down," Royster said. "It has ramifications to other levels of pay."

Some of the spending priorities — primarily tied to personnel — that are proposed for the 2021-2022 (i.e. "FY22") budget year include: