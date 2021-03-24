Production lines for wipes, tissue expanding Upstate; schools job fair: Business notes

Two Upstate manufacturers of fiber and paper products are expanding.

Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. is adding to its Laurens County manufacturing facility to create "a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products," according to a coordinated news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and numerous other agencies. The material produced in Laurens is primarily used for wipes. Fibertex will also purchase an additional 84 acres of adjacent land.

The $49.5 million in improvements will yield an additional 39 jobs. The expansion, which should be finished in 2023, also drew a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Grant for Laurens County from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The facility is located at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court.

Spunlace is made using entangled fibers, which are combined under pressure rather than woven in a traditional fashion. The process results in a strong, flexible and durable material.

In Anderson County, First Quality Tissue is expanding. A new paper machine will add 70,000 tons of capacity annually, according to a news release from Anderson County Economic Development and the Upstate SC Alliance. The international company, which was founded in Pennsylvania, specializes in hygiene and paper products. The Anderson facility makes "ultra-premium towel and tissue products," according to the release.

On the move

Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair on March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Strip Career Center, 1120 East Butler Road in Mauldin. The positions are for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service personnel. Pay ranges from $10.43 to $19.06 per hour. Information is available at greenville.k12.sc.us or by calling 864-355-3100.

Juniper, a new bar and restaurant located on the rooftop of the recently opened AC Hotel Greenville Downtown at Camperdown Plaza, hired Will Ruwer as lifestyle ambassador. The 16,000 square foot space at 315 S. Main Street is opening soon.

Straight from the release

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"The Duke Endowment approved $1.5 million to support South Carolinians impacted by the coronavirus crisis. This is the second gift from The Duke Endowment to the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response, a fund housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, bringing their total contributions to $2.75 million. The gift from The Duke Endowment is the single largest gift the One SC Fund has ever received." The fund serves all 46 counties in the state, according to the release.

"Bob Jones University earned a bronze level designation from the Exercise is Medicine On Campus program. BJU is one of only 153 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by Exercise is Medicine for its efforts to promote campus health."

"United Way of Greenville County celebrated and recognized the generosity and impact of its donors and volunteers during the organization’s 2021 Stronger United Community Awards Celebration, held virtually on March 18 from the Peace Center."

The rundown

7-figure home sales

Recent million dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.