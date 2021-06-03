Prisma Health to build new medical facility in growing Fountain Inn area

FOUNTAIN INN — Prisma Health is preparing to build a 14,000-square-foot medical practice in Fountain Inn, the first facility of its kind in the southern Greenville County city.

Prisma Health Primary Care will offer pediatric and adult services, internal medicine and advanced care across as many as eight providers.

"Being able to offer this range of physicians at a single location will help us provide comprehensive, convenient medical care for people of all ages," Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital CEO Scott Jones said in a statement announcing the new medical offices.

It will be located on North Nelson Drive just off of Interstate 385.

The healthcare system bought the 3.6-acre tract where it plans to build the medical offices in February for $585,000. It will begin clearing ground in the area later this month.

Prisma will use modular units to begin offering services as early as this fall. Completion of the permanent building is planned for spring 2023.

Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer said, with the exception of several family medicine practices, the city is short on medical facilities. Primary care options are limited and residents have had to travel out of town to meet with specialists.

The facility coming to Fountain Inn offers significant benefits for its residents, McLeer said.

"There is a growing need for better access to primary care, to specialists in our community," he said. "This is a very needed and welcome addition to the fabric of our community."

City Administrator Shawn Bell said Prisma's decision to build the medical offices in Fountain Inn is a testament to the growth and activity happening in the town.

"I think it's only natural for them to see the benefit to coming to Fountain Inn," he said.