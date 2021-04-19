President Biden to virtually tour Greenville's Proterra electric bus factory

GREENVILLE — The Proterra electric bus factory will be one of President Joe Biden's virtual stops as he begins to pitch his massive infrastructure improvement plan.
The president will participate in a "virtual tour" of the bus-making plant off Interstate 85 on the edge of the city limits on April 20.
The San Francisco-based company, which located a manufacturing facility in Greenville in 2010, sees the tour as a chance "to showcase our industry-leading electric vehicle technology and buses," a company spokesman said.
The facility won't be open for access during the tour.
Biden has pitched converting the nation's fleet of 500,000 gasoline-powered school buses to zero-emission models by 2030, among other big-ticket, green energy investments as part of his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.
The tour will begin a little before 3 p.m., with the president making remarks afterward in Washington, D.C., according to the White House.