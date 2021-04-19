You are the owner of this article.
President Biden to virtually tour Greenville's Proterra electric bus factory

President Joe Biden

 Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

GREENVILLE — The Proterra electric bus factory will be one of President Joe Biden's virtual stops as he begins to pitch his massive infrastructure improvement plan.

The president will participate in a "virtual tour" of the bus-making plant off Interstate 85 on the edge of the city limits on April 20.

The San Francisco-based company, which located a manufacturing facility in Greenville in 2010, sees the tour as a chance "to showcase our industry-leading electric vehicle technology and buses," a company spokesman said.

The facility won't be open for access during the tour.

Biden has pitched converting the nation's fleet of 500,000 gasoline-powered school buses to zero-emission models by 2030, among other big-ticket, green energy investments as part of his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The tour will begin a little before 3 p.m., with the president making remarks afterward in Washington, D.C., according to the White House.

Eric is a reporter and local editor for The Post and Courier in Greenville. Previously with The Greenville News, he's covered the Upstate for two decades and served as a USA TODAY correspondent. He studied journalism at the University of South Carolina.

